Little Known Characters in America: Geronimo

Geronimo or “the one who yawns,” (June 16, 1829-February 17, 1909) was a well-known leader and medicine man from the Bedonkohe band of the Apache tribe. For years various bands of Apache fought both the Mexican and United States military. In fact, the Apache raided Spanish settlements as early as the 1600s. The close approximation of where the Apache’s considered their home and the establishment of Spanish settlers brought on this conflict.

As U.S. citizens moved into the area of what is now the states of New Mexico and Arizona, the Apache had a new enemy to fight. Geronimo’s raids and related combat actions were a part of the prolonged period of the Apache-United States conflict.

The Apache conflict with the U.S. settlers began following the end of the United States war with Mexico in 1848.

Vastly outnumbered by the United States cavalry, the Apache soon surrendered and were forced to live on reservations in Arizona. Reservation life was confining as they could not leave and to the free-moving Apache people, they resented restrictions on their customary way of life.

As a result of not appreciating life on the reservation, Geronimo escaped and later “surrendered” and returned to his assigned reservation a total of three times.

While the Apache were shielded from the violence of warfare while being held on the reservation, disability and death from diseases like malaria were much more common. Thus, there were “breakouts” from the reservations. Following each breakout, Geronimo and his band would flee across Arizona and New Mexico to Mexico, killing and plundering along the way.

As a result of the Apache leaving the reservation and subsequent raiding, Mexican and American militia joined forces to pursue Geronimo’s followers.

Finally, it was the U.S. cavalry, commanded by 1st Lt. Charles B. Gatewood, who convinced Geronimo to return to the reservation. Gatewood was successful in his negotiations as he spoke the Apache language, and was familiar with and honored the Apache’s traditions and values. Bringing Geronimo back to the reservation was the last time Geronimo was to “breakout.”

Geronimo, along with his followers, were sent as prisoners to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. The Army held them there for about six weeks before they were sent to Fort Pickens, in Pensacola, Florida.

The Apache prisoners were held in Florida until 1888 and then relocated to Mt. Vernon Barracks in Alabama, where they were reunited with their families. They were later moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in 1894. While in Oklahoma, the Apache would build villages scattered around the post and given a plot of land, they began farming activities.

In February 1909, Geronimo was thrown from his horse while riding home. Not found until the next morning, Geronimo would die from pneumonia.

Inspired by a film Geronimo first shown in 1939, the U.S. Army paratroopers would begin the tradition of shouting “Geronimo!” to show they had no fear of jumping out of an airplane. Other Native American-based traditions were also adopted in WW II, such as “Mohawk” haircuts, and face paint.

