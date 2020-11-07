Little Known Characters in America: Harley Earl

Harley Earl
Harley Jefferson Earl (November 22, 1893 – April 10, 1969) was an American automotive designer and later a successful business executive.
Following graduation from high school, Earl began his advanced education at Stanford University, but dropped out of school to work with, and learn from, his father at Earl Automotive Works.
Earl and his father were very successful at the Earl Automotive Works modeling custom cars for Hollywood movie stars, including Tom Mix.
The custom cars built by the Earl Automotive Works soon caught the attention of the Cadillac Division of General Motors.
To obtain the ideas of Harley Earl the Cadillac Division of General Motors hired him to be their first director of its custom body shop.
Earl’s first assignment was to design the 1927 LaSalle for Cadillac’s companion marque. The success of the LaSalle convinced General Motors to create the Art and Color Section of the company.
Prior to the establishment of the Art and Color Section, American automobile manufacturers did not assign any great importance to the appearance of automobile bodies.
In 1937, the Art and Color Section was renamed the Styling Section. Earl so impressed General Motors president Alfred P. Sloan that Earl was given the title of vice president. Earl’s promotion was an unusual appointment as he was the first top executive ever given the position after entering the firm as an industrial engineer.
Earl was the first to use modern transportation design. He used freeform sketching and hand sculpted clay models as automotive design techniques.
Earl was responsible for designing a car that eventually became the Chevrolet Corvette, and he authorized the introduction of the tailfin to automotive styling.
During World War II, he contributed to the United States developing a program to advance the effectiveness of camouflage.
After the early 1930s, Earl seldom drew sketches or did design work himself, usually functioning as an advisor who would supervise the GM stylists. However, Earl would retain ultimate authority over the styling department until his retirement.
Sloan, along with Earl, implemented “Dynamic Obsolescence.” In other words, the cars would make minor model changes each year. The two men were careful to not depart too radically from the previous year’s styling to maintain a semblance of continuity.
Today’s major car manufactures still practice this concept of not departing too radically from the previous year’s models. But, a sharp eye can distinguish the difference from one year to the next by noting very minor design changes.
Harley Earl suffered a stroke and died in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 10, 1969. He was 75 years old.
