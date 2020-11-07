Little Known Characters in America: Harley Earl

Harley Earl

Harley Jefferson Earl (November 22, 1893 – April 10, 1969) was an American automotive designer and later a successful business executive.

Following graduation from high school, Earl began his advanced education at Stanford University, but dropped out of school to work with, and learn from, his father at Earl Automotive Works.

Earl and his father were very successful at the Earl Automotive Works modeling custom cars for Hollywood movie stars, including Tom Mix.

The custom cars built by the Earl Automotive Works soon caught the attention of the Cadillac Division of General Motors.

To obtain the ideas of Harley Earl the Cadillac Division of General Motors hired him to be their first director of its custom body shop.

Earl’s first assignment was to design the 1927 LaSalle for Cadillac’s companion marque. The success of the LaSalle convinced General Motors to create the Art and Color Section of the company.

Prior to the establishment of the Art and Color Section, American automobile manufacturers did not assign any great importance to the appearance of automobile bodies.