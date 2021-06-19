Little Known Characters in America: Hattie Wyatt Caraway

Hattie Wyatt Caraway

Hattie Ophelia Wyatt Caraway (February 1, 1878-December 21, 1950) a United States senator was the first woman elected to serve a full term.

As many in this period of time, Hattie was born in a remote and rural area of Tennessee. Despite her family’s poverty, she had always hoped to pursue higher education. Her education was made possible through the generosity of a wealthy aunt.

After briefly attending Ebenezer College in Hustburg, she transferred to Dickson Normal College, where in 1896, she received her bachelor of arts degree. She taught school for a time prior to marrying Thaddeus Caraway. The two met while in college. Together they had three children.

Their three boys all became generals in the U.S. Army. The couple settled in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where Thaddeus established a legal practice. Meanwhile, Hattie cared for the children, tended the kitchen garden, and helped to oversee the family’s cotton farm.

Thaddeus was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1912. In 1921 he became a U. S. senator. When Thaddeus died in office in 1931, the Arkansas governor appointed Hattie to temporarily take her husbands’ place. During this time in our history this was the usual practice of having the widow replace their husband to fulfill the remainder of time in office. With the Democratic Party of Arkansas’s backing, she easily won a special election in January 1932 and served the remaining months of the term. She has the honor of becoming the first woman elected to the Senate.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Taking a liking to politics, Caraway surprised Arkansas politicians by announcing that she would run for a full term in the upcoming election in 1932. She told reporters covering her announcement that “The time has passed when a woman should be placed in a position and keep there only while someone else is becoming groomed for the job.”

Caraway decided to run for reelection and with populist former governor and Sen. Huey Long of neighboring Louisiana supporting her candidacy she won the seat.

Lacking any significant political backing, Caraway supported Long’s efforts to limit incomes of the wealthy and increase aid to the poor she had supported.

Caraway would win the general election in November, with the accompanying victory of President Franklin D. Roosevelt as president.

Caraway’s Senate committee assignments included agriculture and forestry, commerce. She had a special interest in relief for farmers, flood control, and veterans’ benefits, all of direct concern to her constituents. She would cast her votes for nearly every New Deal measure.

Although she remained at the margins of power, Caraway’s diligent and capable attention to Senate responsibilities won the respect of her colleagues, encouraged advocates if wider public roles for women, and demonstrated that political skills were not the exclusive property of men.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.