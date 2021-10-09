Little Known Characters in America: Henry A. Wallace

Henry A. Wallace

Henry A. Wallace (Oct. 7, 1888-Nov. 18, 1965) was first an Iowa farmer who graduated from Iowa State University in 1910.

Wallace’s first employment was as a writer and editor for his family’s farm journal, Wallaces’ Farmer. He also founded the Hi-Bred Corn Company, a hybrid corn company that would achieve great success.

Wallace’s family were registered Republicans, but after the death of his father in 1924, young Henry drifted away from the Republican Party, and supported Democratic presidential nominee Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1932 election.

Wallace strongly supported Roosevelt’s New Deal and presided over a major shift in federal agricultural policy, implementing measures designed to curtail agricultural surpluses. As a result, Roosevelt selected Henry A. Wallace as secretary of agriculture.

Wallace experienced strong opposition from conservative party leaders of the Democratic Party. Nevertheless, Wallace was nominated for vice president at the 1940 Democratic National Convention. Consequently, the Democratic ticket of Roosevelt and Wallace triumphed in that year’s election. Wallace would play an important role in the Roosevelt administration before and during World War II.

It was at the 1944 Democratic National Convention that conservative party leaders succeeded in defeating Wallace’s bid for re-nomination, replacing him on the Democratic ticket with Harry S. Truman. The ticket of Roosevelt and Truman won the 1944 presidential election, and in early 1945 Roosevelt appointed Wallace as secretary of commerce.

Roosevelt died in April 1945 and was succeeded by Truman. Wallace continued to serve as secretary of commerce until September 1946, when Truman fired him for delivering a speech urging conciliatory policies toward the Soviet Union.

Wallace would then form a third-party campaign for president.

The Progressive party platform called for lenient policies toward the Soviet Union, desegregation of public schools, racial and gender equality, free trade, a national health insurance program, and other left-wing policies. His policies were not popular with the general public, and he received only about 3 percent of the nationwide popular vote.

Wallace had an awaking in 1950 at the outbreak of the Korean War. In 1952 he published "Where I Was Wrong," in which he declared the Soviet Union to be “utterly evil.” After this published paper, Wallace fell into political obscurity.

Dropping out of the political arena, Wallace concentrated on his seed corn company, then called Hi-Bred Corn Company. The name of the company was then changed to Pioneer Hi-Bred.

Wallace did not endorse a candidate in the 1952 presidential election, but in the 1956 presidential election he endorsed incumbent Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower over Democratic nominee Adlai Stevenson.

Wallace, maintained a correspondence with Eisenhower, describing Eisenhower as “utterly sincere” in his efforts for peace.

Wallace also began a correspondence with Vice President Richard Nixon, but he declined to endorse either Nixon or Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy in the 1960 presidential election.

Wallace continued to make public appearances until 1964, a year before his death in 1965.

