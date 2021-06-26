Little Known Characters in America: Henry Mancini

Henry Mancini

Henry Mancini (April 16, 1924-June 14, 1994) was perhaps known as the greatest American composer, conductor, arranger, pianist and flutist due to his winning four Academy Awards, a Golden Globe and 20 Grammy Awards. In addition, a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995.

His contributions included the theme and soundtrack for the Peter Gunn television series as well as the music for the Pink Panther film series and “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The music from Peter Gunn won the first Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Mancini enjoyed a long collaboration composing film scores for the film director Blake Edwards.

As you all know, the outstanding musicians, athletes, or any other individual that achieves the greatest recognition comes with a price. And the price is long and sometimes tedious hours of training. Of course, being exposed to great coaches and teachers is vital as well.

And this was the case with Mancini. Beginning at the early age of eight, Mancini began learning the piccolo. He then became interested in music composition despite his father’s wishes for him to become a teacher.

After graduating from high school in 1942, Mancini attended Carnegie Mellon University before transferring to the Juilliard School of Music in New York City. Due to the school’s course of study, Mancini could study only piano in his first year at Juilliard. In his second year, he studied orchestration and composition courses.

After turning 18, Mancini enlisted in the United States Army in 1943. While in basic training he met musicians being recruited by Glenn Miller. Owing to a recommendation by Miller, Mancini was first assigned to the 28th Air Force Band before being reassigned overseas to the 1306th Engineers Brigade in France.

At the conclusion of World War II, Mancini entered the music industry. In 1946, he became a pianist and arranger for the newly re-formed Glen Miller Orchestra. Mancini broadened his skills in composition, counterpoint, harmony and orchestration during studies with the composer Ernst Krenek.

In 1952, Mancini joined the Universal-International’s music department. During the next six years, he contributed music to over 100 movies. Most notably he contributed to the movie "The Glenn Miller Story." For this contribution he received his first Academy Award nomination. His first hit for composing was a single by Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians titled I "Won’t Let You Out of My Heart."

Mancini recorded over 90 albums in styles ranging from big band to light classical to pop.

Songs with music by Mancini were staples of the easy listening mode from the 1960s to the 1980s. Some of the artists who have recorded Mancini songs include Andy Williams, Paul Anka, Pat Boone, Frank Sinatra and Perry Como.

Mancini died of pancreatic cancer in Los Angeles on June 14, 1994. He was working at the time on the Broadway stage version of "Victor/Victoria," which he never saw on stage.

Mancini was survived by his wife of 43 years, singer Virginia “Ginny” O’Connor, with whom they had three children. They had met while both were members of the Tex Beneke orchestra.

