Little Known Characters in America: Hetty Green

Hetty Green
Hetty Green (November 21, 1834-July 3, 1918) was a financier known as “the richest woman in America” during the Gilded Age that existed between 1860 and 1890. She was known for her wealth and was named by the Guinness Book of World Records as the “greatest miser."
Which meant that even when being incredibly rich, she was known for her frugal way of living. She refused to buy expensive clothes or pay for hot water, and wore a single dress that was only washed when it was worn out.
A good example of her thriftiness was when she refused to spend money for an examination by a doctor. Instead, she treated a hernia by pressing down on the swelling with a stick.
Hetty’s family owned a large whaling fleet and also profited from trading with China. From their endeavors, they became the richest whaling family in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
At the age of two Hetty was sent to live with her grandfather and her Aunt Sylvia. Hetty would read the stock quotations and commerce reports for her grandfather and picked up some of his business methods.
At the age of 10, Hetty entered Eliza Wing’s boarding school in Sandwich, Massachusetts. Her father became the head of the family whaling firm upon the grandfather’s death. Hetty was a fast learner and would begin to emulate her father’s business practices. Hetty learned to read ledgers and trade commodities. At the age of 15, she enrolled for two summer sessions at the Friends Academy.
It has been quoted that Hetty was heard saying, “I admire my father’s business decisions and share in his pleasure in making money.”
Hetty’s mother, Abby Robinson, died at the age of 51, but her $100,000 estate went to her husband, except for a $ 8,000 (which would be equivalent to $228,000 in 2020) house for Hetty.
Hetty’s father, Edward Robinson, died on June 14, 1865, leaving Hetty approximately $6 million (equivalent to $ 100,213,000 in 2020).
The money Hetty received included $919,000 in cash, a warehouse in San Francisco, with the remainder in a trust fund from which she received the income. However, Hetty had no control over the principal.
On July 11, 1867, at the age of 33, Hetty married Edward Henry Green. She made him renounce all rights to her money before the wedding. The couple moved to his home in Manhattan. Unfortunately, the couple separated in 1885, but remained married, and spent more time together in their later lives.
As far as Hetty’s investing strategy she would say, “I buy when stocks are low and nobody wants them. I keep them until they go up in value and individuals are crazy to get them. That is, I believe, the secret of all successful business.” Hetty would then sell the stocks at a very large profit. Hetty had the advantage of having money from her father’s trust fund and would invest this money.
Hetty’s marriage to Edward Henry Green resulted in the couple having two children with the names of Edward Howland Robinson Green and Harriet Sylvia Ann.
On July 3, 1916, Hetty Green died at the age of 81 at her son’s New York City home. It has been reported that Hetty died of a stroke after arguing with a maid over the virtues of skimmed milk.