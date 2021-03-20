Little Known Characters in America: Hetty Green

Hetty Green

Hetty Green (November 21, 1834-July 3, 1918) was a financier known as “the richest woman in America” during the Gilded Age that existed between 1860 and 1890. She was known for her wealth and was named by the Guinness Book of World Records as the “greatest miser."

Which meant that even when being incredibly rich, she was known for her frugal way of living. She refused to buy expensive clothes or pay for hot water, and wore a single dress that was only washed when it was worn out.

A good example of her thriftiness was when she refused to spend money for an examination by a doctor. Instead, she treated a hernia by pressing down on the swelling with a stick.

Hetty’s family owned a large whaling fleet and also profited from trading with China. From their endeavors, they became the richest whaling family in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

At the age of two Hetty was sent to live with her grandfather and her Aunt Sylvia. Hetty would read the stock quotations and commerce reports for her grandfather and picked up some of his business methods.