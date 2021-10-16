Little Known Characters in America: Horace Mann

Horace Mann

Horace Mann (May 4, 1796-Aug. 2, 1859) is best known for his commitment to promoting public education.

Mann struggled to obtain an education as his father was a farmer without much money. From age ten to twenty, Mann had no more than six weeks’ schooling during any year. This did not stop Mann’s curiosity for learning as he would use the Franklin, Massachusetts, Public Library to obtain a basic education.

At the age of twenty, he enrolled at Brown University and graduated in three years as valedictorian in 1819. He later studied law at Litchfield Law School and, in 1823, was admitted to the bar in Massachusetts.

Mann was elected to the Massachusetts legislature in 1827, and in that role was active in the interests of education, public education, public charities, and laws for the suppression of alcoholic drinks and lotteries.

Massachusetts appointed Mann to be their Secretary of Education in 1837. At this time, he began work which was to place him in the foremost rank of American educators. Immersed in his duties, he withdrew from all other professional or business engagements and politics.

Holding this position, he worked with a remarkable intensity, holding teachers’ conventions, delivering numerous lectures and addresses, carrying on an extensive correspondence, and introducing numerous reforms.

Mann was an advocate for tax-supported elementary public education. He also had the idea that education should be led by a female teaching staff. Most northern states adopted one version or another of the system he established in Massachusetts, especially the program for “normal schools” to train professional teachers.

In 1838, he founded and edited The Common School Journal.

In this journal, Mann targeted the public school and its problems. His six main principles were:

1. The public should no longer remain ignorant;

2. that such education should be paid for, controlled, and sustained by an interested public;

3. that this education will be best provided in schools that embrace children from a variety of backgrounds;

4. that this education must be non-sectarian;

5. that this education must be taught using the tenets of a free society; and;

6. that education should be provided by well-trained, professional teachers.

Mann’s goal was that by bringing all children of all economic classes together they could have a common learning experience. This would also allow the less fortunate to advance in the school scale and education would “equalize the conditions of men.”

Mann also suggested that attending schools would help those students who did not have appropriate discipline in the home. Building a person’s character was just as important as reading, writing, and arithmetic. He thought that students need to learn obedience to authority and promptness in attendance.

In September 1852, Mann was nominated for governor of Massachusetts. The same day he was selected to be the president of the newly established Antioch College at Yellow Springs, Ohio. Failing in the election for governor, he accepted the presidency of the college.

Mann remained as president of the college until his death on August 2, 1859, at the age of sixty-three.

