Little Known Characters in America: Hunter S. Thompson

Hunter S. Thompson

Hunter Stockton Thompson (July 18, 1937-February 20, 2005) was an American journalist and author. He first rose to fame with the publication of Hell’s Angels. The book, written in 1967, was based on Hunter’s year living and riding with the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club. A very revealing book as it gave a first-hand account of the lives and experiences of the members.

Born into a middle-class family in Louisville, Kentucky, he was a natural athlete which led to his joining Louisville’s Castlewood Athletic Club. To the surprise of many, Thompson did not participate in sports while in school.

Hunter made some mistakes in his early life by being charged as an accessory to robbery after being in a car with other youth that were committing robberies. He would spend 60 days in Kentucky’s Jefferson County Jail.

Upon his release, he enlisted in the Air Force and received basic training at Lackland Air Force Base. After his transfer to Elgin Air Base, he landed his first professional writing job as sports editor of The Command Courier. Being the sports editor, he traveled with the Elgin Eagles football team, covering its games.

After leaving the Air Force, Thompson worked as sports editor for a newspaper in Pennsylvania, before relocating to New York City. During his time in New York, he worked briefly for Time. Always a rebel, he was fired from Time for insubordination.

In 1960, Thompson moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to take a job with a sporting magazine El Sportivo. However, the magazine stopped publishing soon after Thompson’s arrival.

Being a restless soul, he returned to the United States, and hitchhiking, he found himself in Big Sur, California. While there, he published his first magazine feature in the nationally distributed Rogue magazine. His articles’ subject was a reflection of the life of the bohemian culture found at Big Sur.

Encouraged by his first publication he wrote two novels, "Prince Jellyfish" and "The Rum Diary." Both novels were based on Thompson’s experience in Puerto Rico.

Following the publication of his book about the Hells Angels motorcycle club in California, Thompson successfully sold articles to several national magazines, including The New York Times Magazine, Esquire, Pageant, and Harper’s.

The book for which Thompson gained most of his fame had to do with the research for “Strange Rumblings in Aztlan,” an expose for Rolling Stone on the 1970 killing of the Mexican-American television journalist Ruben Salazar. Ruben had been killed by police from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department during a rally against the Vietnam War.

Thompson’s journalistic work began to seriously suffer after his trip to Africa to cover the Rumble in the Jungle — the world heavyweight boxing match between George Foreman and Muhammad Ali in 1974. Having a drinking problem for most of his life, Thompson missed the fight due to his being so intoxicated he could not leave his hotel room.

On February 20, 2005, Thompson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. At the time he was living in Colorado. He was only 67 years old.

