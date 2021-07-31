Little Known Characters in America: Jackie Collins

Jackie Collins

Jacqueline Jill Collins (October 4, 1937-September 19, 2015) was a romance novelist. Moving from England to Los Angeles in the 1960s she would spend her life in America writing best-selling novels.

Her elder sister, Joan Collins, was already an actress in Hollywood when Jackie arrived in the United States.

Jackie tried acting as a career, but was not as successful as her sister. Failing as an actress, she began writing fiction and completed her first novel with the title, "The World is Full of Married Men."

A fellow writer, Barbara Cartland, called Collin’s book “nasty, filthy and disgusting.” Collins’ book was banned in Australia and South Africa, but the scandal increased sales in the United States and Great Britain. Collins’ second novel, "The Stud," was published in 1969. It also made the best-seller lists.

The novel "Lovehead" was Collins’ first attempt to write about organized crime. Writing about organized crime proved to be very successful for her.

In the late 1970s, Collins wrote a novel to be adopted for the screen. She co-wrote the screenplay for "The Stud" in 1978 based on her second book. The film starred her sister as the gold-digging adulteress Fontaine Khaled.

In the 1980s, Collins continued to write about the “rich and famous.” She was quoted as saying, “If you wish to be successful, there is a place you should be at a certain time. And Los Angeles in the 1980s was it.”

Collins published a novel in 1981 with the title, "Chances." The novel introduced one of her best-known characters, Lucky Santangelo, the “dangerously beautiful” daughter of a gangster.

While living in the hills above Sunset Boulevard, Collins collected the knowledge and experience to write her most commercially successful novel, "Hollywood Wives," which hit The New York Times best-seller list at number one.

Marketed as a “scandalous expose,” the novel sold over 15 million copies. The novel also placed Collins in a powerful position, making her a celebrity of near equal status to her sister Joan, whose own career had taken an upwards direction with her role in the television drama Dynasty.

In 1985, "Hollywood Wives" was made into a television miniseries, produced by Aaron Spelling and starring Candice Bergen, Stefanie Powers, Angie Dickinson and others.

In 1992, Collins was widowed when her husband of 26 years, Oscar Lerman, died of cancer. Around this time, she wrote and produced another miniseries on the "Lady Boss" novel.

It was in the 2010s that Collins continued to write Lucky Santangelo books, including "Goddess of Vengeance."

Collins’ final novel was "The Santangelo," written in 2015. The novel was a conclusion to the Santangelo series she had begun with "Chances" in 1981.

Collins died on September 19 2015, of breast cancer. This date was just two weeks before her 78th birthday. She reportedly informed her sister two weeks before she died and flew from Los Angeles to London to appear on the TV chat show "Loose Women" nine days before her death.

