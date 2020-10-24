Little Known Characters in America: Jean Peters

Jean Peters
Elizabeth Jean Peters (October 15, 1926 – October 13, 2000) was an American actress. A film actress for 20th Century Fox in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
She was probably best remembered for her siren role in "Pickup on South Street" which she gained stardom in 1953. Peters resisted being turned into a sex symbol and thus refused to act in many films offered to her. She told reporters that her preference was to play an unglamorous, down-to-earth woman.
Raised on a small farm in East Canton, Ohio, Peters attended East Canton High School. Following graduation from high school she enrolled at the University of Michigan and then transferred to the Ohio State University. Her career goal was to become a teacher and majored in literature.
Her studies came to a halt when she entered the Miss Ohio State Pageant in the Fall of 1945. From the twelve finalists, Peters won. Sponsored by the photographer Paul Robinson she was offered the grand prize of a screen test with 20th Century-Fox.
With Robinson as her agent Peters secured a seven-year contract with Fox. Peter’s first film was "I Wonder Who’s Kissing Her Now" made in 1947.
Peters received star treatment during her time in Hollywood and landed the leading roll in "Captain from Castile" in 1947 opposite Tyrone Power. The film was a hit and she accepted many roles playing “sexy spitfires," often in period dramas and Westerns.
Co-staring with Clifton Webb, she accepted a role in the film "Mr. Belvedere Goes to College" in 1947. Unfortunately, the producers had a change of heart and replaced her with Shirley Temple.
By the 1950s, Peters was almost forgotten by the public, although she had been playing lead roles since 1947.
Peter’s final film was "A Man Called Peter," in which she played Catherine Marshall, the wife of Peter Marshall, a Presbyterian minister and chaplin of the U.S. Senate. After the release of "A Man Called Peter," she refused several roles for which she was placed on suspension by the studio.
On a personal note, she first married Texas oilman Stuart Cramer. Unfortunately, they separated a few months later.
In 1957, after her divorce from Cramer, Peters married Howard Hughes. Her marriage with Hughes lasted only from 1957 to 1971, as Howard Hughes began acting peculiarly and became a hermit. Hughes and Peters divorced in 1971.
Later in 1971, Peters married Stan Hough, an executive with 20th Century Fox. They were married until Hough’s death in 1990.
Peters died of leukemia on October 13, 2000, two days before her 74th birthday. She was buried at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, California.
