Little Known Characters in America: Jean Peters

Jean Peters

Elizabeth Jean Peters (October 15, 1926 – October 13, 2000) was an American actress. A film actress for 20th Century Fox in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

She was probably best remembered for her siren role in "Pickup on South Street" which she gained stardom in 1953. Peters resisted being turned into a sex symbol and thus refused to act in many films offered to her. She told reporters that her preference was to play an unglamorous, down-to-earth woman.

Raised on a small farm in East Canton, Ohio, Peters attended East Canton High School. Following graduation from high school she enrolled at the University of Michigan and then transferred to the Ohio State University. Her career goal was to become a teacher and majored in literature.

Her studies came to a halt when she entered the Miss Ohio State Pageant in the Fall of 1945. From the twelve finalists, Peters won. Sponsored by the photographer Paul Robinson she was offered the grand prize of a screen test with 20th Century-Fox.

With Robinson as her agent Peters secured a seven-year contract with Fox. Peter’s first film was "I Wonder Who’s Kissing Her Now" made in 1947.