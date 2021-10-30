Little Known Characters in America: Joan Staley

Joan Staley

Joan Staley (born Joan Lynette McConachie: May 20, 1940-Nov. 24, 2019) was an American actress and model.

Although Joan was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she grew up in Los Angeles, California.

Being a very impressionable three-year-old, when her mother took her to a concert, Joan was thrilled to hear the wonderful music and begged her mother to buy her a violin. Upon realizing that Joan was serious, she bought the violin.

Joan took her violin lessons very seriously and by age six, Staley had won, by audition, first chair violin in Peter Marimbula’s Junior Symphony. This led to her first film appearance, as a child violinist, in "The Emperor Waltz," starring Bing Crosby and Joan Fontaine.

Staley’s career in film and television began when she joined The Little Theater in Hollywood with roles in "The Robe," "Fiona in Brigadoon," and "My Sister Eileen" with actress Jo Anne Worley. Her early exposure led to small roles in live television, such as "Playhouse 90," "Climax!," and "Westinghouse Studio One." These appearances opened the door to her career in both film and television.

Staley’s first appearance in television was a 1958 "Perry Mason" episode. In early 1958, Lawrence Schiller, a Life photographer, approached Staley and asked her to pose for Playboy. After a photo shoot, the result was Staley appearing in Playboy. Publisher Hugh Hefner selected Staley to be Playboy’s “Miss November” 1958.

Following her appearance in Playboy, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer signed her to a contract. Her working experience resulted in several movies. She enjoyed a film and television career that lasted through the 1960s and into the early 1970s.

For her first ongoing series role, she was featured in multiple appearances on the popular sitcom "The Tab Hunter Show," where she was widely recognized for her comedic abilities.

Later, she enjoyed a recurring role as David Nelson’s secretary in the "Ozzie and Harriet" series.

Even though she was busy starring in both television and movies, she found time to marry Charles Staley in 1956, whom she had met in France. Charles was also in the entertainment field. Together they had a daughter by the name of Sherrye Doe Staley.

Charles Staley’s career took precedence over Joan’s career and they moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where Charles was working as a television director. During this time Joan worked as a legal secretary for a local attorney in Memphis. Also, Joan sang occasional backup for Sun Records, of Elvis Presley fame.

Their marriage lasted only from 1956 to 1960 as Joan was unhappy being a housewife and not enjoying the limelight of theatre, film and television.

Returning to Hollywood, Joan would marry a second time to Dale Sheets in 1967. Sheets was an executive with MCA. In 1969, she and her husband founded International Ventures Incorporated and continued to manage talent. Collectively, the Sheets had seven children. Dale had three children by a previous marriage, she had one, and they had three children together.

Succumbing to a lingering illness, Joan died on Nov. 24, 2019. Joan was 79 years old at the time of her death.

