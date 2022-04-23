Little Known Characters in America: Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson

Joseph Jefferson Jackson (July 16, 1888-Dec. 5, 1951) had the nickname “Shoeless Joe” due to his taking his shoes off during a baseball game on June 6, 1908 while playing in Greenville, South Carolina. It seemed as if Jackson’s feet were bothering him, possibly due to blisters on his feet, so he removed his cleats and went out in his stockings to center field.

While in center field no one seemed to notice, however, when Jackson came to bat he hit a homerun and as he rounded third base and headed for home, one of the fans jumped up and shouted “You Shoeless so and so!” Jackson came back an inning or two later and hit a single which drove in the winning run. The local paper reported the incident and the Washington Times on July 20, 1908, first reported the incident.

One of the greatest baseball players of all time Jackson dropped out of school at a very young age to obtain a job as his family was very poor and they needed their children to work. Thus, Jackson was uneducated and due to his lack of education, was illiterate.

His lack of education affected the value of his memorabilia in the collectibles market. Because Jackson was illiterate, he often had his wife sign his signature. Consequently, anything actually autographed by Jackson himself brings a premium when sold, including one autograph which was sold for $23,500 in 1990.

After playing baseball in the minor leagues for a number of years, he played Major League Baseball in 1911. His .408 batting average that season is a record that still stands and was good for second overall in the league behind Ty Cobb.

In August 1915, Jackson was traded from The Philadelphia Athletics to the Chicago White Sox. Two years later, Jackson and the White Sox won the American League pennant and also the World Series.

It was in 1919 that the White Sox baseball team lost to the Cincinnati Reds as Jackson and seven other White Sox players were accused of accepting $5,000 each to throw the series. (Today, the equivalent of $5,000 would be $74,000.)

During a grand jury hearing on Sept. 28, 1920, Jackson confessed to participating in the fix.

The commissioner of baseball imposed a lifetime ban on all eight players.

After the grand jury returned its indictments, the Chicago Daily News wrote a regretful tribute headlined, “Say it ain’t so, Joe.” The phrase became legendary when another reporter later erroneously attributed it to a child outside the courthouse.

Jackson’s involvement in the scandal remains controversial to this day. He reportedly refused the $5,000 bribe on two separate occasions — despite the fact that it would effectively double his salary. It was reported that his teammate, Lefty Williams, tossed the cash on Jackson’s hotel room floor.

During the remaining 20 years of Jackson’s baseball career, he managed a number of semi-professional teams, most located in Georgia and South Carolina. In 1922, Jackson moved to Savannah, Georgia, and opened a dry-cleaning business with his wife.

In 1951, at the age of 64, Jackson died of a heart attack. He was the first of the eight banned players to die, and is buried in Greenville, South Carolina.

