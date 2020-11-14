Little Known Characters in America: John Andretti

John Andretti
John Andretti (March 12, 1963 – January 30, 2020) was an American race car driver. He won individual races in CART, IMSA, GTP, Rolex Sports Car Series and NASCAR during his career.
He was the son of Aldo Andretti, older brother of racer Adam Andretti, nephew of Mario Andretti, and first cousin to IndyCar champion Michael and Jeff Andretti.
As a member of the famous Andretti family, he was predestined for a racing career. Starting with carts at a young age, he later spent time in junior stock cars and USAC midgets.
He began racing actual sports cars in 1984 and joined the BMW North America team for a full IMSA GTP season in 1986. He won that year at Watkins Glen, paired with Davy Jones.
In 1987, he was named Rookie of the Year for the PPG Indy Car World Series (CRT). It was in1988 that he had his debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Because of a mechanical problem, he placed 21st in this race.
John’s finish of fifth in the 1991 Indianapolis 500 was the best place in his racing career.
He took a break from the Indy 500 after the race in 1994, making his return to the fabled track 2007.
Going into that race he averaged a speed for the four-lap qualifying run of 221 mph. He started in 24th place in row eight. Unfortunately, he crashed on lap 95 and finished 30th
On March 31, 2010, Andretti announced that he would join forces with Richard Petty and Window World for two events. His car number 43 returned to the entry, which was backed by Andretti Autosport, owned by John’s cousin Michael. The team’s first race was the Road Runner Turbo Indy 300 at Kansas Speedway on May 1. Andretti qualified 13th but finished 9th, one lap down.
The team also competed in the 94th Indianapolis 500 on May 30. After failing to qualify on pole day, Andretti made the race on bump day qualifying 28th for the second consecutive year. Andretti crashed out of the race on lap 65, and was credited with a 30th place finish.
On a personal note, Andretti was active in the Central Indiana community. Every year during the Brickyard 400 week, he would work with radio station 93.1. WIBC.
His primary goal was to raise money for the Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children.
Unfortunately, Andretti disclosed that he had stage four colon cancer. His cancer battle was not successful, and he died on January 30, 2020, from the cancer.
