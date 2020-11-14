Little Known Characters in America: John Andretti

John Andretti

John Andretti (March 12, 1963 – January 30, 2020) was an American race car driver. He won individual races in CART, IMSA, GTP, Rolex Sports Car Series and NASCAR during his career.

He was the son of Aldo Andretti, older brother of racer Adam Andretti, nephew of Mario Andretti, and first cousin to IndyCar champion Michael and Jeff Andretti.

As a member of the famous Andretti family, he was predestined for a racing career. Starting with carts at a young age, he later spent time in junior stock cars and USAC midgets.

He began racing actual sports cars in 1984 and joined the BMW North America team for a full IMSA GTP season in 1986. He won that year at Watkins Glen, paired with Davy Jones.

In 1987, he was named Rookie of the Year for the PPG Indy Car World Series (CRT). It was in1988 that he had his debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Because of a mechanical problem, he placed 21st in this race.

John’s finish of fifth in the 1991 Indianapolis 500 was the best place in his racing career.

He took a break from the Indy 500 after the race in 1994, making his return to the fabled track 2007.