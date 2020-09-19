Little Known Characters in America: John Colter

John Colter
John Colter was born in 1774 based on assumptions by his family. He is best remembered as the first known person of European descent to enter the region which later became Yellowstone National Park. He also was reported to have viewed the Teton Mountain Range.
A true mountain man, he spent the majority of his life alone in the wilderness.
When the Lewis and Clark Expedition needed a guide, they enlisted the aid of Colter from 1804 through 1806.
John Colter and a few other mountain men impressed Meriwether Lewis, and on October 15, 1803, Lewis offered Colter the rank of private and a pay of $5 a month when he was recruited to join what became the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
During the expedition, Colter was considered to be one of the best hunters in the group, and was often sent out alone to scout the surrounding area for meat for the entire group.
Both Lewis and Clark depended on Colter to guide them through the Rocky Mountains. Colter was also known for his ability to barter with various Indian tribes.
The expedition headed back East in 1806. Then, on Aug. 13, 1806, Lewis and Clark permitted Colter to be honorably discharged. Upon his discharge, Colter had earned payment for 35 months and 26 days, totaling $ 179.33.
In 1807, Colter’s settlement was retracted after Congress passed a mandate supplying all members of the expedition with doubled wages and land grants of 320 acres. Lewis personally took responsibility for Colter’s reparation, and following Lewis’ death and Colter’s subsequent return to St. Louis, a court decide Colter was owed an amount of $ 377.60.
After returning to St. Louis, Colter married a woman named Sallie and purchased a farm in Missouri. Somewhere around 1810, he visited with William Clark, his old commander from the Expedition, and provided him with a more detailed map of the territory they had just explored.
During the war of 1812, Colter, then a civilian, enlisted and fought with Nathan Boone’s Rangers.
Sources are unclear about when John Colter died or the exact cause of death. In one case, after suddenly turning ill, Colter is reported to have died of jaundice on May 7, 1812 and was buried near Miller’s Landing, Missouri. Other sources indicate he died on November 22, 1813.
Indeed, Colter’s legacy had a profound impact on the image of the American West and frontier.
