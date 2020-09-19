Little Known Characters in America: John Colter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Colter

John Colter was born in 1774 based on assumptions by his family. He is best remembered as the first known person of European descent to enter the region which later became Yellowstone National Park. He also was reported to have viewed the Teton Mountain Range.

A true mountain man, he spent the majority of his life alone in the wilderness.

When the Lewis and Clark Expedition needed a guide, they enlisted the aid of Colter from 1804 through 1806.

John Colter and a few other mountain men impressed Meriwether Lewis, and on October 15, 1803, Lewis offered Colter the rank of private and a pay of $5 a month when he was recruited to join what became the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

During the expedition, Colter was considered to be one of the best hunters in the group, and was often sent out alone to scout the surrounding area for meat for the entire group.

Both Lewis and Clark depended on Colter to guide them through the Rocky Mountains. Colter was also known for his ability to barter with various Indian tribes.