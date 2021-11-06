Little Known Characters in America: John Deere

John Deere

John Deere (February 7, 1804-May 17, 1886) was a blacksmith and manufacturer who founded Deere and Company. The agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer is one of the largest companies in the world.

Deere was born in Vermont and later settled in Illinois. As Deere had served an apprenticeship as a blacksmith in Vermont, he had no trouble in finding work as a blacksmith in Grand Detour, Illinois.

Deere’s farmer friends complained about how difficult it was to turn the soil prior to planting each Spring. Deere found that his friends were using cast-iron plows.

Deere came to the conclusion that a plow made out of highly polished steel and a correctly shaped blade would be better able to handle the soil conditions of the prairie, especially its sticky clay.

In 1837, Deere developed and manufactured the first commercially successful cast-steel plow. Deere’s design made it ideal for the tough soil of the Midwest.

By early 1838, Deere completed his first steel plow and sold it to a local farmer. The farmer quickly spread word of how well the new plow worked. Soon other farmers in the area placed orders with Deere for the purchase of his plows. By 1841, Deere was manufacturing approximately 100 plows per year.

In 1843, Deere took on a partner by the name of Leonard Andrus to produce more plows to keep up with demand. However, the partnership did not last long as Deere wanted to sell to customers outside the area. Andrus opposed expanding.

In 1848, Deere dissolved the partnership and moved to Moline, Illinois. The move enabled Deere’s plows to be transported down the Mississippi River.

By 1855, Deere’s factory sold more than 10,000 plows. The plow became known as “The Plow that Broke the Plains.”

Deere insisted on making high-quality equipment. He once stated, “I will never put my name on a product that does not have in it the best that is in me.”

By 1857, Deere turned over the day-to-day operations of his company to his son, Charles. In 1868, Deere incorporated his business as Deere and Company.

With the company now managed by his son, the senior Deere focused more of his attention on civil and political affairs.

He served as president of the National Bank of Moline, a director of the Moline Free Public Library, and was a trustee of the First Congregational Church. Deere also served as Moline’s mayor for two years. He did not continue his political career as in his later years he suffered from both chest pains and dysentery.

He died in Moline on May 17, 1886, at the age of 82.

