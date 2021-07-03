Little Known Characters in America: John Foster Dulles

John Foster Dulles

John Foster Dulles (February 2, 1888-May 24, 1959) like his younger brother Allen Dulles, was an American diplomat. A Republican, he served as secretary of state under President Dwight D. Eisenhower from 1953 to 1959. He was a significant figure in the early Cold War era, advocating an aggressive stance against communism throughout the world.

Like his brother Allen Dulles, John graduated from Princeton University with an outstanding record of accomplishments. Following graduation John attended the George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C.

Passing the bar exam, John joined the New York law firm of Sullivan and Cromwell, where he specialized in international law.

The entire family was involved in government service with his younger brother serving as director of Central Intelligence under Eisenhower, and his younger sister, Eleanor Lansing Dulles, was noted for her work in the successful reconstruction of the economy of post-war Europe during 20 with the State Department.

Beginning with World War I, John Dulles tried to join the U.S. Army, but was rejected because of poor eyesight. Instead, Dulles received an Army commission as major on the War Industries Board. Dulles later returned to Sullivan and Cromwell and became a partner with an international practice.

Recruited by the secretary of state, Dulles was sent to Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama to determine the countries’ relationships with Germany. He kept his cover as a lawyer, but in reality, was to gather information on these Latin American countries. Dulles advised the United States to support Costa Rica’s dictator on the grounds he was anti-German.

He also encouraged the United States to keep good relations with Nicaragua’s dictator. In Panama, Dulles offered a waiver of the tax imposed by the United States on the annual canal fee, in exchange for a Panamanian declaration of war on Germany.

In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson appointed Dulles as legal counsel to the United Stated delegation in the Versailles Peace Conference.

Dulles made an early impression as a junior diplomat. He argued against imposing crushing reparation on Germany. Afterward, he served as a member of the War Reparations Committee at Wilson’s request.

Dulles was a prominent Republican and a close associate of Gov. Thomas E. Dewey of New York, who became the Republican presidential nominee in the elections of 1944 and 1948. Dulles established the Republican desire for calling for the establishment of a Jewish commonwealth in Palestine.

When Eisenhower became president in January 1953, Dulles was appointed as his secretary of state. As secretary of state, Dulles concentrated on building up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and forming other alliances. The purpose of building strong relationships with allies was to control the Soviet expansion. Dulles backed up his words to the Communist nation by threatening massive retaliation in the event of war.

Dulles was also heavily involved in the 1950s with the containment of communism in Vietnam. Dulles believed that communism was “Godless terrorism.”

Dulles developed colon cancer and was forced to resign his position in government. Dulles died at Walter Reed Hospital on May 24, 1959, at the age of 71. Dulles was interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

