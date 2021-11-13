Little Known Characters in America: John Jacob Astor

John Jacob Astor

John Jacob Astor (July 17, 1763-March 29, 1848) was a colonial businessman who made his money in a fur trade monopoly, and by smuggling opium into China. With the money he made in these two endeavors he was able to purchase large tracts of real estate in or around New York City. He became the first multi-millionaire businessman of the United States.

It wasn’t until after the end of the Revolutionary War that the young Astor emigrated to New York City from Germany. Upon arrival in New York, he rented a room from a widow who had lost her husband in the Revolutionary War. At this location he began courting the widow’s daughter, Sarah Cox Todd. The young couple married in 1785.

Astor’s intention was to work in his brother’s butcher shop in New York City.

However, on his voyage from Germany, Astor met a fur trader who inspired him to look into dealing with furs. Astor would then join the North American fur trading industry when landing in New York.

Astor would purchase raw hides from Native Americans, prepare them himself, and resell them in London and elsewhere at a great profit. He opened his own fur goods shop in New York in the late 1789s.

Astor took advantage of the 1794 Jay Treaty between Great Britain and the United States, which opened new markets in Canada and the Great Lakes region. Astor made a contract with the North West Company, who from Montreal rivaled the trade interests of the Hudson’s Bay Company, then based in London.

Astor imported furs from Montreal to New York and shipped them to Europe. By 1800, he had amassed almost a quarter of a million dollars. (This amount would be equivalent to $6 million in 2021).

Astor expanded his business by being the first American to trade with China. Astor traded furs, teas and sandalwood with China.

Astor’s fur trading ventures were disrupted during the War of 1812, when the British captured his trading posts. In 1816, Astor would join the opium-smuggling trade. Astor would purchase tons of Ottoman-produced opium and then ship the contraband to China. He would later abandon the Chinese opium trade and sold exclusively to Britain.

With the money accumulated, Astor had begun buying land in New York City. In 1799 he had acquired sizable holdings along the waterfront. Astor also purchased large tracts of land in the area which is now the heart of New York City.

With a keen insight into the future, Astor believed that New York City would become the world’s greatest city in the developing United States. Selling his interests in the fur business, he used the money to purchase yet more land in the then undeveloped New York City metro-area.

At the time of Astor’s death in 1848, he was the wealthiest person in the United States, leaving an estate estimated to be worth at least $20 million, the equivalent of $659 million in 2021 dollars.

