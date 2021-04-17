Little Known Characters in America: John N. Mitchell

Other failings of Nixon and Michell was their effort to suppress what many Americans saw as major threats to their safety; urban crime, black unrest, and war resistance. He called for the use of “no-knock” warrants for police to enter homes, frisking suspects without warrant, wiretapping, preventive detention, the use of federal troops to repress crime in the capital, a restructured Supreme Court, and a slowdown in school desegregation.

During the Watergate scandal it was Nixon’s tape recordings and the testimony of others involved confirmed that Mitchell had participated in meetings to plan the break-in of the Democratic Party’s national headquarters in the Watergate Office Building. In addition, he had met with the president on at least three occasions in an effort to cover up the White House involvement after the burglars were discovered and arrested. For Mitchell’s involvement in the Watergate affair he would serve 19 months in prison.

Around 5 p.m. on November 9, 1988, Mitchell collapsed from a heart attack on the sidewalk in front of an establishment in the Georgetown area of Washington, D.C. and died that evening at George Washington University Hospital. He was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, based on his World War II Naval service and his cabinet post of Attorney General.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.