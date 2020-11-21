Little Known Characters in America: John Philip Sousa

John Philip Sousa
John Philip Sousa (November 6, 1854 – March 6, 1932) was an American composer and conductor known primarily for American military marches. He is known as “The March King” and is best-known for marches such as The Stars and Stripes Forever, Semper Fidelis (official march of the United States Marine Corps), The Liberty Bell, and The Washington Post.
John’s father enlisted him in the United States Marine Band as an apprentice in 1868. He took a leave from the band in 1875 and learned how to conduct and write music. Again, joining the Marine Band, John served there for 12 years as director, after which he organized his own band.
With the outbreak of World War, Sousa was awarded a wartime commission of lieutenant commander to lead the Naval Reserve Band in Illinois. He then returned to conduct the Sousa Band until his death in 1932.
The Columbia Phonograph Company produced 60 recordings of the Marine Band conducted by Sousa which led to his national fame. In July 1892, Sousa requested a discharge to pursue a financially promising civilian career as a band leader. He conducted a farewell concert at the White House on July 30, 1892 and was discharged from the Marine Corps the next day.
After the United States declared war on Germany, he returned to the Navy and was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Naval Reserve on May 31, 1917. He was 62 years old, which was the mandatory retirement age for Navy officers. During WWI he led the Navy Band at the Great Lakes Naval Station near Chicago. He was very generous and donated all of his naval salary except a token $1 per month to the Sailors’ and Marines’ Relief Fund. He was discharged from active duty after the war’s end in November 1918 and returned to conducting his own band. Sousa continued to wear his naval uniform for many of his concerts and other public appearances.
Sousa married Jane van Middlesworth Bellis and together they had three children. All of the children are now deceased and are buried with their parents in the Congressional Cemetery.
On a personal level, I served my military obligation as a member of the 44th New Mexico National Guard Army Band stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. I served for a total of six years in the active duty reserve. Not surprising our band played practically all of Sousa’s march arrangements. These march songs were not hard to play as I had played them while in my high school band in Rapid City, South Dakota. I marched in the front row as all trombone players are placed in the front row of military bands. If you are interested you can see and hear the 44th band on your computer.
