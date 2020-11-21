Little Known Characters in America: John Philip Sousa

John Philip Sousa

John Philip Sousa (November 6, 1854 – March 6, 1932) was an American composer and conductor known primarily for American military marches. He is known as “The March King” and is best-known for marches such as The Stars and Stripes Forever, Semper Fidelis (official march of the United States Marine Corps), The Liberty Bell, and The Washington Post.

John’s father enlisted him in the United States Marine Band as an apprentice in 1868. He took a leave from the band in 1875 and learned how to conduct and write music. Again, joining the Marine Band, John served there for 12 years as director, after which he organized his own band.

With the outbreak of World War, Sousa was awarded a wartime commission of lieutenant commander to lead the Naval Reserve Band in Illinois. He then returned to conduct the Sousa Band until his death in 1932.

The Columbia Phonograph Company produced 60 recordings of the Marine Band conducted by Sousa which led to his national fame. In July 1892, Sousa requested a discharge to pursue a financially promising civilian career as a band leader. He conducted a farewell concert at the White House on July 30, 1892 and was discharged from the Marine Corps the next day.