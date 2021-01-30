Little Known Characters in America: Julia Tuttle

Julia Tuttle

Julia Tuttle (January 22, 1849 – September 14, 1898) was an American businesswoman who is known as the “Mother of Miami.”

Due to her urging, such wealthy individuals as Henry Flagler and James E. Ingraham extended their railroad tracks from Palm Beach to Miami.

Hence the city of Miami grew into what today is the largest metropolitan area in the state of Florida.

Tuttle was successful in her persuasion by sending fragrant orange blossoms and oranges from what was to become Miami to Flagler during one of Florida’s hard freezes in the northern part of Florida.

Flagler, the godfather of Florida, was so impressed he agreed to extend his railroad to the fishing village of a few hundred individuals living in this southern part of Florida.

A little-known fact is that Tuttle gave Flagler 100 acres, which was half her land. That tract now covers much of downtown Miami. This all happened 125 years ago.

To give you some more depth into Tuttle’s life we look at the year 1891, when Tuttle, a Cleveland widow with two young children, moved to the Biscayne Bay area, where her father had been for more than two decades and which she had visited as early as 1870.