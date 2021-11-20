Little Known Characters in America: Justin Smith Morrill

Justin Smith Morrill

Justin Smith Morrill (April 14, 1810-Dec. 28, 1898) was a U.S. representative from 1855 to 1867 and a senator from 1867 to 1898. He represented the state of Vermont.

One of the founders of the Republican Party, he is best remembered for the Morrill Land-Grant Acts that established federal funding for establishing many of the country's public colleges and universities. This act was signed into law by Abraham Lincoln in 1862.

Born in Vermont, he was trained for a business career by working as a merchant’s clerk in Portland, Maine.

Morrill invested in several successful ventures, including banks, railroads, and real estate. By the late 1840s he was financially secure enough to retire, and he became a gentleman farmer.

As he hired much of his farm work completed by others, he had time to become active in the Whig Party.

In 1834, Morrill was elected in the 34th Congress as a Whig. He later helped form the Republican Party.

Morrill would win reelection five times as a Republican. He served as chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means and served on the Joint Committee on Reconstruction, which drafted the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In 1866 Morrill was elected to the U.S. Senate as a Union Republican. He was reelected as a Republican and served in this capacity until his death, almost 31 years.

He also authored the Morrill Anti-Bigamy Act of 1862, which targeted The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, based on the then-existing practice of plural marriage or polygamy.

It imposed a $500 fine and up to years five years in prison for the crime of polygamy. Later, on Jan. 6, 1879, the U.S. Supreme Court, upheld the Anti-Bigamy Act’s ban on plural marriage.

The land Grant College Act ultimately led to the founding of 106 colleges including many state universities, polytechnic colleges, and agricultural and mechanical colleges.

Morrill was initiated into the Delta Upsilon fraternity as an honorary member in 1864. He also received honorary degrees from the University of Vermont, University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth College, and many other institutes of higher education.

In 1967 Ohio State University opened two residence halls on its campus. Named for Morrill and Abraham Lincoln, they are also known as The Towers. They are the tallest buildings on the OSU campus, and among the tallest in Columbus, Ohio.

Morrill’s personal life revealed that he was married and fathered two children.

At the time of Morrill’s death in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 28, 1898, his 43 years and 299 days of continuous Congressional service was the longest in U.S. history.

Morrill is buried at Strafford Cemetery in Strafford, Vermont.

