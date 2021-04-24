Little Known Characters in America: Kenneth Lay

Kenneth Lay

Kenneth Lay (April 15, 1942-July 5, 2006) Today’s character tells the story of perhaps one of the most dishonest and worst CEO’s in American history. Lay left behind “a legacy of shame” characterized by “mismanagement and dishonestly.”

His actions were the catalyst for subsequent fundamental corporate reform in regard to “standards of leadership, governance and accountability.”

Being paid the highest salary of the time, it is estimated that this CEO took in more than $220 million in cash and stock between 1998 and 2001.

However, during his trial in 2006, Lay claimed that Enron stock made up about 90% of his wealth, and that his net worth at that time was negative $250,000.

Lay was born in poverty in Missouri and his father was a Baptist preacher. Somehow, perhaps through a scholarship and working part-time, the young Lay was able to attend and graduate from the University of Missouri, where he studied economics. Receiving a bachelor of arts in 1964 and the master of arts in 1965, he was able to earn a doctor of philosophy in economics from the University of Houston in 1970.