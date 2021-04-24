Little Known Characters in America: Kenneth Lay

Kenneth Lay
Kenneth Lay (April 15, 1942-July 5, 2006) Today’s character tells the story of perhaps one of the most dishonest and worst CEO’s in American history. Lay left behind “a legacy of shame” characterized by “mismanagement and dishonestly.”
His actions were the catalyst for subsequent fundamental corporate reform in regard to “standards of leadership, governance and accountability.”
Being paid the highest salary of the time, it is estimated that this CEO took in more than $220 million in cash and stock between 1998 and 2001.
However, during his trial in 2006, Lay claimed that Enron stock made up about 90% of his wealth, and that his net worth at that time was negative $250,000.
Lay was born in poverty in Missouri and his father was a Baptist preacher. Somehow, perhaps through a scholarship and working part-time, the young Lay was able to attend and graduate from the University of Missouri, where he studied economics. Receiving a bachelor of arts in 1964 and the master of arts in 1965, he was able to earn a doctor of philosophy in economics from the University of Houston in 1970.
His first job was with Humble Oil as an economist from 1965 to 1968. Lay then entered the Officer Candidate School for the United States Navy where, from 1968 to 1971, he rose in rank to lieutenant and was the special assistant to the Navy Comptroller and Financial Analyst at the Office of Assistant Secretary of the Navy in the Department of the Navy at the Pentagon. The Navy permitted Lay to take classes for his Ph.D. while serving.
His career found him advancing in prestige jobs and finally to being executive at Florida Gas Transmission and was president of Continental Resources from 1981 to 1982. In 1982 Lay joined Transcontinental Pipeline, in Texas and held the position of president, chief operating officer and director.
Lay became involved in politics with the Bush family including President H. W. Bush. He made considerable monetary contributions to the Republican party.
Lay’s company Enron, went bankrupt in 2001. At the time this was the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history. In total, 20,000 employees lost their jobs and in many cases their life savings.
Investors also lost billions of dollars. On July 7, 2004, Lay was indicted by a grand jury in Houston, Texas for his role in the company’s failure.
Lay was charged in a 65-page indictment with 11 counts of securities fraud, wire fraud, and making false and misleading statements.
Lay insisted that Enron’s collapse was due to a conspiracy waged by short sellers, rogue executives, and the news media.
On May 25, 2006, Lay was found guilty of four additional counts of fraud and making false statements. Sentencing was scheduled for September 11, 2006.
However, before sentencing could be completed Lay died on July 5, 2006, while waiting for his appeals to make their way through the courts.
On October 17, 2006, the conviction was overturned due to abatement which is a legal doctrine which says the death of a defendant during an appeal results in a vacated judgement.
The government opposed Lay’s attorneys’ motions of appeal and the United States Department of Justice issued a statement saying it remained committed to pursuing all available legal remedies for victims of the fraud.
In summary, the government lost this case and the stockholders lost all of their investments.