Little Known Characters in America: Laura Ingalls Wilder

Laura Ingalls Wilder

Laura Elizabeth Ingalls Wilder (Feb. 7, 1867-Feb. 10, 1957) was an American writer, mostly known for the "Little House on the Prairie" series of children’s books, published between 1932 and 1943. These books were based on her childhood in a settler and pioneer family.

Prior to beginning her writing career, Wilder had a career as a teacher beginning two months before her 16th birthday. She accepted her first teaching position on Dec. 10, 1882. Between 1883 and 1885, she taught three terms of school.

Her teaching career ended when the 18-year-old married 28-year-old Almanzo Wilder on Aug. 25, 1885. The couple were married in De Smet, South Dakota. Wilder's husband was successful farming on his homestead claim located north of De Smet.

Wilder's writing career began when she received an invitation to submit an article to the Missouri Ruralist in 1911. Wilder’s permanent position as a columnist and editor with the publication was held until the mid-1920s. She also took a paid position with the local farm loan association, dispensing small loans to local farmers.

The stock market crash of 1929 wiped out the Wilder’s savings. Wilder thought that to make some money to sustain their livelihood she wrote an autobiographical manuscript about her pioneering childhood. The Great Depression, coupled with the deaths of Wilder’s mother in 1924 and her older sister in 1928 seems to have prompted her to preserve her memories in a life story with the title "Pioneer Girl." She also hoped that her writing would generate some additional income. As a result of her publishing connections as a successful writer, and after editing, Harper and Brothers published Wilder’s book "Little House in the Big Woods" in 1932. After this book was well received, she continued to write as a way to receive an income.

One of her novels, "Free Land," was written at the same time as the “Little House” series and basically retold Ingalls and Wilder family tales in an adult format.

The original "Little House" books, written for elementary school-age children, became an enduring eight-volume record of pioneering life late in the 19th century based on the Ingalls family’s experiences on the American frontier.

Since the publication of "Little House in the Big Woods" published in 1932, the books have been continuously in print and have been translated into 40 other languages. Wilder’s first, and smallest royalty check, from Harper was for $500. In the mid-1930s the royalties from the "Little House" books brought a steady and increasingly substantial income to the Wilders for the first time in their 50 years of marriage. Various honors, huge amounts of fan mail, and other accolades were bestowed on Wilder.

The popularity of the "Little House" books has grown over the years following Wilder’s death, spawning a multimillion-dollar franchise of mass merchandising. Results of the franchise have included additional spinoff book series. The subject matter of Wilder’s books was so popular that a television series, starring Melissa Gilbert as Wilder and Michael Landon as her father ran on television for many years.

