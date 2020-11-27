Little Known Characters in America: Lillian Wald

Lillian Wald

Lillian D. Wald (Mach 10, 1867 – September 1, 1940) was an American nurse, humanitarian and author. She was known for contributions to human rights and was the founder of American community nursing. She was an early advocate to have nurses in public schools.

Wald was lucky to have been born into a wealthy family in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her father was an optical dealer. With her family she moved to Rochester, New York, and attended Miss Cruttenden’s English-French Boarding and Day School for Young Ladies.

Vassar College would not accept her application stating she was only 16, but this did not detour her love for learning and so she attended New York Hospital’s School of Nursing in 1889. After graduating in 1891, she took courses at the Woman’s Medical College.

Wald’s first position was at the New York Juvenile Asylum (now Children’s Village), an orphanage where conditions were poor.

By 1893, she left medical school and started to teach home classes on nursing for poor immigrant families on New York’s Lower East Side.

During this point in Wald’s career she coined the term “public health nurse” to describe nurses whose work is integrated into the public community.