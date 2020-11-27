Little Known Characters in America: Lillian Wald

Lillian Wald
Lillian D. Wald (Mach 10, 1867 – September 1, 1940) was an American nurse, humanitarian and author. She was known for contributions to human rights and was the founder of American community nursing. She was an early advocate to have nurses in public schools.
Wald was lucky to have been born into a wealthy family in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her father was an optical dealer. With her family she moved to Rochester, New York, and attended Miss Cruttenden’s English-French Boarding and Day School for Young Ladies.
Vassar College would not accept her application stating she was only 16, but this did not detour her love for learning and so she attended New York Hospital’s School of Nursing in 1889. After graduating in 1891, she took courses at the Woman’s Medical College.
Wald’s first position was at the New York Juvenile Asylum (now Children’s Village), an orphanage where conditions were poor.
By 1893, she left medical school and started to teach home classes on nursing for poor immigrant families on New York’s Lower East Side.
During this point in Wald’s career she coined the term “public health nurse” to describe nurses whose work is integrated into the public community.
Wald’s idea for nursing in the public schools led the New York Board of Health to organize the first public nursing system in the world. She suggested a national health insurance plan and helped to establish the Columbia University School of Nursing.
Always looking for ways to improve the conditions for the poor, Wald taught women how to cook and sew, provided recreational activities for families, and was involved in the labor movement. Out of her concerns for women she helped found the Women’s Trade Union League in 1903 and later served as a member of the executive committee of the New York City League.
Wald organized New York City campaigns for suffrage, marched to protest the entry of the United States into World War I, joined the Woman’s Peace Party and helped to establish the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.
The New York Times named Wald as one of the 12 greatest living American women in 1922 and she later received the Lincoln Medallion for her work as an “Outstanding Citizen of New York.”
Wald would die of a cerebral hemorrhage on September 1, 1940. A rabbi conducted a memorial service and a private service was also held for friends. A few months later at Carnegie Hall, over 2,000 people gathered at a tribute to Wald that included messages delivered by the president, governor and mayor. She is buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York.
