Little Known Characters in America: Marcus Albert Reno

Marcus Albert Reno

Marcus Albert Reno (November 15, 1834-March 30, 1889) first enrolled at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, at the young age of 15. His enrollment was controversial and he was required to study an extra two years due to his age. Reno was a cadet from 1851 until 1857 and graduated on June 28, 1857.

As a United States military officer, he participated in a number of major battles during the Civil War. Reno fought in the Battle of Antietam and the Battle of Kelly’s Ford in Virginia.

However, he is best remembered as the cavalry commander under the command of George Armstrong Custer in the Great Sioux War were he and Custer engaged in combat against the Lakota (Sioux) and Northern Cheyenne.

During the battle of the Little Bighorn, Reno and his contingent of cavalry failed to support Custer as the Indians, outnumbering Custer’s troops, killed all of the troopers that Custer commanded.

Reno and the cavalry that he commanded watched the battle from a distance of at least four miles away from where Custer’s men were being defeated by the combined forces of Sioux and Cheyenne Indians.

The event has since been a longstanding subject of controversy regarding Reno’s command decision to form a defensive position, rather than committing his forces into the battle.

Custer’s defeat by the Indians remains the most infamous defeats in the history of the United States military.

Historians believe the cavalry officers did not understand how many Indians were encamped in the village. However, Custer’s officers gave him the estimate that the Indians far outnumbered the forces he brought with him for the attack on the village. However, Custer’s ego thought that his forces could contain the Indians and bring about a victory. The result of underestimating the number and strength of the Indians resulted in a sound defeat.

Following the battle of the Little Bighorn, Reno was given command of Ft. Meade, Dakota Territory.

Reno was not without faults as he was once accused of making unwanted advances toward the wife of another officer and later was reprimanded for making a physical assault on a subordinate officer.

By mid-March, 1889, Reno was diagnosed with cancer and died in an Army hospital at the young age of 54. At first, his remains were buried in the family grave site, but later moved to the Custer National Cemetery in Montana.

