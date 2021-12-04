Little Known Characters in America: Margaret Chase Smith

Margaret Chase Smith

Margaret Chase Smith (Dec. 14, 1897-May 29, 1995) was both a U.S. representative and a U.S. senator from Maine.

A member of the Republican Party, she served as a U.S. representative from 1940 to 1949 and a U.S. senator from 1949 to 1973.

She was the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress, and the first woman to represent Maine.

A moderate Republican, she was among the first to criticize the tactics of Joseph McCarthy in her 1950 speech, “Declaration of Conscience.”

Growing up in central Maine, her father was the town barber and her mother worked as a waitress.

Following her high school graduation, Chase briefly taught grade school in a one-room school near Skowhegan. She held numerous jobs prior to her marriage to Clyde Smith on May 14, 1930.

She soon became active in politics and was elected to the Maine Republican State Committee, on which she served from 1930 to 1936. After her husband was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Maine’s 2nd Congressional District in 1936, Margaret accompanied her husband to Washington, D.C. to serve as his secretary. She managed her husband’s office and wrote many of her husband’s speeches.

In the spring of 1940, Clyde Smith suffered a heart attack, and asked his wife to run for the House seat in the general election the following September.

Following Clyde Smith’s death, Margaret won in a special election and completed his unexpired term. Three months after the special election, she was elected to a full two-year term in the House in her own right. She was re-elected to three more terms over the course of the next eight years.

As a member of the House, Smith began wearing a single red rose that became a daily fixture of her attire throughout her career in public office. She campaigned to have the rose declared the official flower of the United States, which Congress eventually approved in 1987.

In August 1947, she decided to run for the U.S. Senate. On June 21, 1948, she won the primary election and then defeated the Democrat running against her by a large margin.

During the administration of President John F. Kennedy, Smith argued that the United States should use nuclear weapons against the Soviet Union. Smith later replied, “Mr. Khrushchev isn’t really mad at me, I am not that important. He is angry because American officials have grown more firm since my speech.”

A member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, she supported the Vietnam War but opposed the deployment of the Sentinel anti-ballistic missile.

Smith was the first woman to serve as chair of the Senate Republican Conference, serving from 1967 to 1972. To date, she is the only woman to serve in this capacity.

At age 97, Smith died in her native Skowhegan in 1995, after suffering a stroke eight days earlier that left her in a coma.

