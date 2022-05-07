Little Known Characters in America: Martha Gellhorn

Martha Gellhorn

Martha Ellis Gellhorn (November 8, 1908-February 15, 1998) was an American journalist, travel writer, and novelist who was considered one of the great war correspondents of the 20th century.

During her 60-year career she reported on just about every major world conflict that took place. Gellhorn was the third wife of American novelist Ernst Hemingway, staying with him from 1940 to 1945.

Having a great writing talent, her first published articles appeared in the New Republic. Determined to become a foreign correspondent, she traveled to France where she spent two years. With her talent as a writer, she landed a position with the United Press bureau in Paris.

Leaving her position, she spent years traveling Europe, writing for newspapers in Paris and St. Louis, In addition, she would cover fashion for Vogue.

Upon her return to the United States in 1932, Gellhorn was hired by Harry Hopkins to assist First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt write correspondence and the first lady’s “My Day” column in Women’s Home Companion.

On a 1936 Christmas family trip to Key West, Florida Gellhorn first met Ernest Hemingway. Her trip to Key West was intended to have been a report on the Spanish Civil War for the Collier’s Weekly. Hemingway was very charming and persuaded Gellhorn to travel with him to Spain so they could better understand the war. Together, they would spend Christmas of 1937 in Barcelona.

Traveling to Germany, she reported on the rise of Adolf Hitler. After the outbreak of World War II, she described these events in her novel A Stricken Field. The novel was published in 1940, prior to the United States entering the war.

Traveling extensively, she reported the war from Finland, Hong Kong, Burma, Singapore, and England.

Lacking official press credentials to witness the Normandy landings, she hid in a hospital ship bathroom, and upon landing impersonated a stretcher bearer so as to land on the shores of Normandy. Gellhorn was the only woman to land at Normandy on D-Day on June 6, 1944. Following the American troops, she was the first journalist to report from Dachau concentration camp after it was liberated by U.S. troops on April 29, 1945.

As to her relationship with Hemingway, they lived together off and on for four years prior to their marriage in November, 1940.

Together, Hemingway and Gellhorn sailed back to Key West after their marriage only to find Gellhorn leaving a short time later to cover the Italian Front.

Following Gellhorn to London, Hemingway was told by Gellhorn that she had enough of him and his wondering eye toward women. She had found as had his other wives, that as described by the author Bernice Kert in The Hemingway Women, “Hemingway could never sustain a long-lived, wholly satisfying relationship with any one of his four wives.” Gellhorn and Hemingway divorced in 1945.

After World War II, Gellhorn worked for the Atlantic Monthly, covering the Vietnam War and the Arab-Israel conflicts in the 1960s.

In her last years, Gellhorn was in frail health from cancer that had spread to her liver. On February 15, 1998, she committed suicide in London. Gellhorn had an exciting life in her 89 years.

