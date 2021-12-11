Little Known Characters in America: Martha McSally

Martha McSally

Martha Elizabeth McSally (March 22, 1966) McSally is the first U.S. woman to fly in combat and also the first to command a fighter squadron. She retired from the Air Force in 2010 achieving the rank of colonel.

Beginning her career in politics, McSally was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014 and served two terms. McSally was the Republican nominee in Arizona’s 2018 U.S. Senate election but lost to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. After interim Sen. Jon Kyl resigned from the state’s other Senate seat, Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to replace him.

In 2020 there was a special election to determine whether McSally would serve the remainder of a Senate term. She lost the election to the Democratic nominee, former astronaut Mark Kelly, husband of former congresswoman Gabby Gifford. Therefore, McSally’s political career ended on Dec. 2, 2020.

While in office she was a staunch Republican opposing same-sex marriage and abortion in “nearly all cases”, saying both issues should be decided at a state level. She also advocated increased military spending.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, McSally praised President Trump for his response to the crisis. On April 2, 2020, she called for the World Health Organization director general to resign.

A Democratic super PAC targeted McSally over her coronavirus response and comments she made in early March saying that “calling on people to stay home from work or to skip spring break trips is too much of a panicked reaction.”

In May 2020, McSally said she would not commit to further coronavirus relief funding. She stated that Democratic-voting states and cities, such as Chicago and New York, had mismanaged their budgets for decades and that they should not expect to get aid. A spokeswoman for her office later said her comments were not meant to be public.

McSally voted with President Trump approximately 95 percent of the time. However, she did not endorse Trump in the presidential election in 2016 and did not take a position on whether voters in her district should vote for Trump.

In December 2019, amid the impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his alleged attempts to get the president of Ukraine to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son, McSally said she had not been convinced that Trump should be impeached.

In 2020, during Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, she voted against allowing additional witnesses and documents and voted to acquit Trump of all charges.

Being in “lock step” with other Republicans, McSally opposes the Raise the Wage Act, which would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

As of 2019, McSally had received $ 372,615 from gun rights groups. Still, she stated that she supported specific legislative efforts to prevent gun violence, like red flag laws, assault weapons bans and stricter background checks.

In her personal life, she married Air Force officer Donald Frederick Henry, but had the marriage annulled. The couple were only married from 1997 to 1999.

McSally continues to be active in politics but currently does not hold an elected office.

