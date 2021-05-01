Little Known Characters in America: Marton Thomas Manton

Martin Thomas Manton

Martin Thomas Manton (August 2, 1880-November 17, 1946) was a United States circuit judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit and previously was a United States district judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Manton was acquitted of bribery, but convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

As most lawyers Manton entered private practice in New York after completing his bachelor of law in 1901 from Columbia Law School. He would practice law from 1901 to 1916.

Manton’s most notable client was Charles Becker, a New York City police officer who was convicted and executed in the Rosenthal murder trial.

President Woodrow Wilson nominated Manton to a seat on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on August 15, 1916, and received his commission the same day. Advancing to the 2nd Circuit, his previous position was terminated on March 22, 1918.