Little Known Characters in America: Mary Anderson

Mary Anderson
Mary Elizabeth Anderson (February 19, 1866 – June 27, 1953) was an American real estate developer, rancher and inventor of the windshield wiper blade. On Nov. 10, 1903 Anderson was granted her first patent for an automatic car window wiper controlled from the inside the car.
At the beginning of Reconstruction in 1866, she moved with her widowed mother and sister to Birmingham, Alabama. Having never married, there is no known information about Anderson’s parents.
While living in Birmingham, she built the Fairmont Apartment on Highland Avenue. By 1893, Mary Anderson moved west to Fresno, California. In the Fresno area she operated a cattle ranch and vineyard.
It was during a visit to New York City in the winter of 1903, she noticed that the trolley car’s driver struggled to see past the windows because of the falling sleet.
Returning to Alabama, she hired a designer for a hand-operated device to keep a windshield clear and had a local company produce a working model. In 1903 Anderson was granted a 17-year patent for a windshield wiper.
Her device consisted of a lever inside the car that controlled a rubber blade on the outside of the windshield. The lever could be operated to cause the spring-loaded arm to move back and forth across the windshield. A counterweight was used to ensure contact between the wiper and the window.
In 1905 Anderson tried to sell the rights to her invention through a noted Canadian firm, but they rejected her application saying “we do not consider it to be of such commercial value as would warrant our undertaking its sale.”
Unfortunately, the patent expired in 1920, and the automobile manufacturing business grew rapidly. With the patent expiring, Anderson did not receive any money from her invention.
Windshield wipers using Anderson’s basic design became standard equipment. In 1922, Cadillac became the first car maker to use them on all cars the company produced.
The Cadillac company did not charge extra for the wipers. The company did not think it was an add on so the customer would have to pay extra.
Now in 2020, Anderson’s invention has come a long way and is a requirement on everyone’s car. The newer car wipers are programmed to even activate when a few drops of rain touch the windshield.
Who thought that only men were responsible for mechanical inventions?