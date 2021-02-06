Little Known Characters in America: Mary Anderson

Mary Anderson

Mary Elizabeth Anderson (February 19, 1866 – June 27, 1953) was an American real estate developer, rancher and inventor of the windshield wiper blade. On Nov. 10, 1903 Anderson was granted her first patent for an automatic car window wiper controlled from the inside the car.

At the beginning of Reconstruction in 1866, she moved with her widowed mother and sister to Birmingham, Alabama. Having never married, there is no known information about Anderson’s parents.

While living in Birmingham, she built the Fairmont Apartment on Highland Avenue. By 1893, Mary Anderson moved west to Fresno, California. In the Fresno area she operated a cattle ranch and vineyard.

It was during a visit to New York City in the winter of 1903, she noticed that the trolley car’s driver struggled to see past the windows because of the falling sleet.

Returning to Alabama, she hired a designer for a hand-operated device to keep a windshield clear and had a local company produce a working model. In 1903 Anderson was granted a 17-year patent for a windshield wiper.