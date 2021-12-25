Little Known Characters in America: Meyer Lansky

Meyer Lansky

Meyer Lansky (born Meier Suchowlanski, July 4, 1902-Jan. 15, 1983) was organized crime’s “Accountant” and was associated with gangster Charles “Lucky” Luciano. Meyer, along with Luciano, was instrumental in the development of the National Crime Syndicate in the United States.

Lansky developed a gambling empire for the Jewish mob that stretched across the world. He was said to own a percentage of all the crime skimming in casinos in Las Vegas, Cuba, The Bahamas and London.

Being a member of the Jewish mob, Lansky undoubtedly had strong influence with the Italian-American Mafia and played a large role in the consolidation of the criminal underworld. The full extent of this role has been the subject of some debate, as Lansky himself denied many of the accusations against him.

Due to some good lawyers, Lansky had nearly 50 years participating in organized crime without a conviction. Lansky was never found guilty of anything more serious than illegal gambling.

Probably the most financially successful gangster in American history, it was reported that he had a net worth of an estimated $20 million. Today, this amount would be worth $193 million.

Lansky met Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel in New York City when they were children. They became partners in the bootlegging trade and together managed the Bugs and Meyer Mob. This group had the reputation as one of the most violent Prohibition gangs. Lansky met Luciano when both were teenagers.

Luciano had a vision to form a national crime syndicate in which the Italian, Jewish, and Irish gangs could pool their resources and turn organized crime into a lucrative business for all — an organization Luciano founded after a conference in Atlantic City hosted by himself, Lansky, Johnny Torrio and Frank Costello in May 1929.

By 1936, Lansky had established gambling operations in Florida, New Orleans and Cuba. These gambling operations were successful as they were founded upon a single innovation.

Lansky and his connections had the technical expertise to manage gambling effectively based upon Lansky’s knowledge of the true mathematical odds of the most popular games.

Being a very smart criminal, Lansky convinced the Mafia to place Siegel in charge of Las Vegas and the Flamingo Hotel.

This move was to protect himself from the type of prosecution which sent Al Capone to prison for tax evasion and prostitution.

Lansky transferred the illegal earnings to a Swiss bank account, where anonymity was assured by the 1934 Swiss Banking Act.

The vast earnings Lansky made in Cuba ended when Fidel Castro changed the climate for mob investment. Lansky, along with other gambling criminals made a hasty exit from Cuba.

Lansky’s last years were spent quietly at his home in Miami Beach, Florida. He died of lung cancer on Jan. 15, 1983 at the age of 80. At the time of his death, he was worth almost nothing. However, the FBI believed he left behind over $300 million in hidden bank accounts, but they never found any money.

