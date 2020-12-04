Little Known Characters in America: Nelson A. Miles

Nelson A. Miles
Nelson Appleton Miles (August 8, 1838 – May 15, 1925) was an American military general who served in various conflicts beginning with the American Civil War, followed by the American Indian Wars, and concluding with the Spanish-American War.
Working as a clerk in Boston when the Civil War began, he entered the Union Army as a volunteer on Sept. 9, 1861. Miles fought in many crucial battles and advanced in rank to a lieutenant assigned to the Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry. Through bravery and perhaps political influence he very soon advanced to lieutenant colonel of the first New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment on May 31, 1862.
Again, due to his demonstration of leadership he advanced to colonel after the Battle of Antietam.
Miles participated in other Civil War battles, including Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville where he was wounded and thus temporarily sent to the rear for his wounds to heal.
Advancing in rank he ended up a major general of volunteers at the very young age of 26.
Following the conclusion of the Civil War he chose to stay in the Army and thus given the rank of colonel in the Regular Army.
In July 1866, Miles married Mary Hoyt Sherman. However, being in the military, he spent very little time with his new wife.
He volunteered to participate in campaigns against the American Indian tribes of the Great Plains.
Between 1876 and 1877, he participated in the campaign that searched the Northern Plains looking for the Lakota (Sioux) that had defeated Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer in the Battle of the Little Big Horn.
Finding a band of Sioux, he forced the Sioux onto reservations, primarily in South Dakota. The Sioux were not ready to accept defeat and so in the last major resistance of the Sioux on the Lakota reservation, Miles was brought back into the field to put down the resistance of the few Sioux remaining that were objecting to their forced relocation to a reservation.
Miles efforts to subdue the Sioux led to Sitting Bull’s death and the massacre of about 300 Sioux. This included women and children at Wounded Knee on Dec. 29, 1890.
To give exoneration to Miles, he was not directly involved in the massacre and was very critical of the commanding officer that ordered firing on the helpless Sioux. Miles was quoted as saying, “The massacre was the most abominable criminal military blunder in military history. The massacre of women and children calls for the field commander to be held accountable.”
Miles’ last command was fought in the Spanish-American War as he led the invasion of Puerto Rico.
Called a “brave peacock” by President Theodore Roosevelt, Miles nevertheless retired from the army in 1903 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 64.
He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery in the Miles Mausoleum.
