Little Known Characters in America: Nelson A. Miles

He volunteered to participate in campaigns against the American Indian tribes of the Great Plains.

Between 1876 and 1877, he participated in the campaign that searched the Northern Plains looking for the Lakota (Sioux) that had defeated Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer in the Battle of the Little Big Horn.

Finding a band of Sioux, he forced the Sioux onto reservations, primarily in South Dakota. The Sioux were not ready to accept defeat and so in the last major resistance of the Sioux on the Lakota reservation, Miles was brought back into the field to put down the resistance of the few Sioux remaining that were objecting to their forced relocation to a reservation.

Miles efforts to subdue the Sioux led to Sitting Bull’s death and the massacre of about 300 Sioux. This included women and children at Wounded Knee on Dec. 29, 1890.

To give exoneration to Miles, he was not directly involved in the massacre and was very critical of the commanding officer that ordered firing on the helpless Sioux. Miles was quoted as saying, “The massacre was the most abominable criminal military blunder in military history. The massacre of women and children calls for the field commander to be held accountable.”