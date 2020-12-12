Little Known Characters in America: Nicholas Trist

Nicholas Trist
Nicholas Trist (June 2, 1800 – February 11, 1874) was an American lawyer, diplomat, planter, and businessman. He forged the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, which ended the Mexican-American War fought between 1846 and 1848.
It was President James K. Polk who appointed Trist as a chief clerk as the 10 current states were carved out of former Mexican land.
Trist was ordered to arrange an armistice with Mexico offering a restitution up to $30 million, depending on whether he could obtain Baja California and additional planned acquisition of southern territory to the south. President Polk was willing to add another $20 million if Trist could obtain this territory.
For some reason Polk was unhappy with what Trist was attempting to negotiate and ordered him back to Washington.
However, Trist ignored Polk’s order to leave Mexico. Trist would write a 65-page letter explaining how he could obtain yet more territory if he would be permitted to stay in Mexico.
Trist would capitalize on a brilliant opportunity to continue bargaining with Santa Anna offering $15 million for more land. Trist would successfully negotiate the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo on February 2, 1848.
In Washington many expansionist Democrats were unhappy in Trist’s treaty thinking he could have obtained yet more territory.
Polk, and others, wanted the area of Baja California. However, as part of the negotiations, Trist drew the line directly west from Yuma to Tijuana/San Diego instead of from Yuma south to the Gulf of California, which left all of Baja California to the Mexican government.
In the end Polk reluctantly approved the treaty since he wanted to have it signed, sealed and delivered to Congress during his presidency.
After Trist returned to Washington, Trist was immediately fired for his insubordination, and his expenses since the time of the recall order were not paid. However, by 1871 Trist finally recovered all of his expenses for his trip into Mexico.
Trist would support Abraham Lincoln for president in 1860. While the Lincoln administration did not offer Trist any patronage, he did serve as postmaster of Alexandria, Virginia during the Grant administration.
Trist would live until age 73, when he died in Alexandria, his new home.
