Little Known Characters in America: Nicholas Trist

Nicholas Trist

Nicholas Trist (June 2, 1800 – February 11, 1874) was an American lawyer, diplomat, planter, and businessman. He forged the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, which ended the Mexican-American War fought between 1846 and 1848.

It was President James K. Polk who appointed Trist as a chief clerk as the 10 current states were carved out of former Mexican land.

Trist was ordered to arrange an armistice with Mexico offering a restitution up to $30 million, depending on whether he could obtain Baja California and additional planned acquisition of southern territory to the south. President Polk was willing to add another $20 million if Trist could obtain this territory.

For some reason Polk was unhappy with what Trist was attempting to negotiate and ordered him back to Washington.

However, Trist ignored Polk’s order to leave Mexico. Trist would write a 65-page letter explaining how he could obtain yet more territory if he would be permitted to stay in Mexico.

Trist would capitalize on a brilliant opportunity to continue bargaining with Santa Anna offering $15 million for more land. Trist would successfully negotiate the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo on February 2, 1848.