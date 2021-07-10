Little Known Characters in America: Pat Garrett

Pat Garrett

Patrick Floyd Jarvis Garrett (June 5, 1850-February 29, 1908) was an American Old West lawman, bartender and customs agent who became renowned for killing Billy the Kid.

He was the sheriff of Lincoln County, New Mexico as well as Dona Ana County, New Mexico. He authored the book, "The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid" and for decades his book was deemed authoritative.

Patrick was born in Alabama and was the second of five children. His ancestors migrated to America from England. When he was three years old his father purchased a plantation in Louisiana.

However, the Civil War destroyed the Garrett family’s finances. Their mother died at the age of 37 and the father died at age 45. The children were left with a plantation that was more than $ 30,000 in debt. Thus, the Garrett children were taken in by relatives. The 18-year-old Pat Garrett headed west from Louisiana in January, 1869.

Garrett wondered the west before taking a job in Texas as a buffalo hunter. During this period Garrett killed his first man, another buffalo hunter. Garrett surrendered to the authorities at Fort Griffin, Texas, but they declined to prosecute. When the buffalo hunting declined, Garrett left Texas and rode to the New Mexico Territory. In New Mexico he found work as a cowboy.

Garrett’s first wife died in childbirth and so on January 14, 1880, Garrett married his first wife’s 17-year-old sister. Together, they had eight children.

On November 2, 1880, Garrett was elected sheriff of Lincoln County, New Mexico, having defeated the incumbent. Garrett also obtained a deputy U.S. Marshal’s commission, which allowed him to pursue Billy the Kid as the “Kid” escaped across county lines in New Mexico.

On December 19, 1880, Billy the Kid, rode into Fort Sumner with a few other outlaws. Lying in wait were Garrett’s posse. The posse captured Billy the Kid’s entire gang. However, Billy the Kid escaped the jail by somehow killing two deputies.

On July 14, 1881, Garrett found that the “Kid” was staying with a mutual friend by the name of Marshall Upson. The truth of how Garrett was able to shoot Billy the Kid was not revealed until much later.

The truth was that Garrett shot Billy the Kid in the back.

Following the shooting of Billy the Kid, writers quickly went to work in publishing books and articles that made a folk hero out of Billy the Kid.

Most articles made Garrett seem like an assassin. Garrett responded by publishing a book of his own in 1882, "The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid."

Of course, Garrett’s book told a completely different story of how he was able to shoot the “Kid”. Garrett did not admit he shot Billy the Kid in the back.

After his time as a sheriff, Garrett resigned and with partners discovered a large reservoir of artesian water in Roswell, New Mexico.

Garrett and his partners formed the “Pecos Valley Irrigation and Investment Company” on July 18, 1885. It happened that all of Garrett’s forays into the irrigation field resulted in failure.

Garrett was shot and killed, but the gunman was never identified.

Garrett’s grave and the graves of his descendants are located near Las Cruces, New Mexico.

