Little Known Characters in America: Pearl S. Buck

Pearl S. Buck

Pearl Sydenstricker Buck (June 26, 1892-March 6, 1973) was an American writer and novelist. As the daughter of missionaries, Buck spent most of her life before 1934 in China.

Pearl Sydenstricker was born in Hillsboro, West Virginia. Her parents were Presbyterian missionaries who traveled to China soon after their marriage but returned to the United States for Pearl’s birth. Being only five months old, Pearl and her parents moved back to China.

Pearl recalled in her memoir that she lived in “several worlds,” one a “small, white, clean Presbyterian world of my parents,” and the other the “big, loving merry not-too-clean Chinese world.” She stated there was no communication between the two environments.

In 1911, Pearl left China to attend Randolph-Macon Woman’s College, graduating in 1914. She had not intended to follow the careers of her parents, yet she applied to the Presbyterian Board and from 1914 to 1932, served as a Presbyterian missionary. Pearl’s worldly views became highly controversial during the Fundamentalist Modernist period, thus leading to her resignation.

Pearl always had a talent for writing, and upon her return to the United States she continued writing and became a prominent advocate of the rights of women and minority groups. She especially became well known for her efforts on behalf of Asian and mixed-race adoption.

In 1914, Pearl returned to China and married John Buck on May 30, 1917. John was an agricultural economist missionary. While married to John Buck, she wrote her famous novel, "The Good Earth."

In 1920, the Bucks had a daughter, Carol. About this period of time both of Pearl’s parents died. Upon their death the Bucks returned to the United States, where Pearl earned her master’s degree from Cornell University. In 1925, the Bucks adopted Janice. The following autumn, they returned to China.

During this period, there was a conflict between the Nationalist troops under Chiang Kai-shek and the Communist forces.

In 1935, the Bucks divorced in Reno, Nevada, and she married Richard Walsh that same day. Richard would offer her advice and affection which, her biographer concludes, “helped make Pearl’s prodigious activity possible.” The couple lived in Pennsylvania until his death in 1960.

During China’s Cultural Revolution, Buck as a prominent American writer of Chinese village life, was denounced as an “American cultural imperialist.” Buck wanted to visit China with Richard Nixon in 1972, but was denied the trip.

Her novel "Satan never Sleeps" described the Communist tyranny in China. Following the Communist Revolution in 1949, Buck was refused entry to China by the new government.

Buck would write on a diversity of issues including novels, short stories, fiction, children’s stories, and the biographies of her parents.

In summary, it is important to note that Pearl Buck received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1938. In her speech to the Academy, she took as her topic “The Chinese Novel.”

