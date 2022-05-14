Little Known Characters in America: Peter Norbeck

Peter Norbeck

Peter Norbeck (Aug. 27, 1870-Dec. 20, 1936) an American politician from South Dakota is best remembered as “Mount Rushmore’s great political patron.”

If he had not promoted the creation of the giant sculpture by securing federal funding and persuading the sculptor Gutzon Borglum to secure the talent and sculpt Mount Rushmore it might never have been constructed.

Norbeck convinced presidents Calvin Coolidge and Franklin D. Roosevelt to provide federal funds for the construction of this massive endeavor. As a United States senator, he shepherded multiple bills through Congress to provide the funds to build Mount Rushmore.

He encouraged the development of the Iron Mountain Road in the Black Hills. He also pushed for the development of Sylvan Lake, Needles Highway, Badlands National Park, Custer State Park, Wind Cave National Park, and the Game Sanctuary in the Black Hills.

All of these endeavors provided a welcoming environment for countless tourists from the entire United States and foreign countries to want to come to Western South Dakota to view the beauty of the state.

Being the oldest of six children, Norbeck’s parents immigrated from Norway. At the time of his birth, his family was living on the family’s 160-acre farm located eight miles northwest of Vermillion, Dakota Territory. He attended the public schools and the University of South Dakota at Vermillion.

In 1895 he was a contractor and driller of deep water, oil, and gas wells. Later moving to Redfield, South Dakota in 1900 he engaged in agricultural pursuits.

In June 1901 he married Lydia Theresa Anderson and together they had three daughters and one son.

On May 9, 1908, Norbeck ran for the South Dakota state senate. After being elected, he succeeded in serving an additional two terms in the state senate.

Norbeck reluctantly accepted Gov. Frank Byrne’s invitation to run for lieutenant governor on the Republican ticket. Together, this team of Byrne and Norbeck were winners of the election.

In 1916, Norbeck ran for governor and beat Democratic candidate W. T. Rinehart, becoming the ninth governor of South Dakota. He served in this office from 1917 to 1921.

In 1920, Norbeck was elected to the U.S. Senate. He was re-elected to the Senate in 1926 and 1932.

As outgoing Republican chairman during the last months of the Herbert Hoover presidency, Norbeck appointed Ferdinand Pecora as chief counsel to the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Banking and Currency. The committee investigated the Wall Street crash of 1929.

Norbeck died of cancer in Redfield, South Dakota during his third term as in 1936. He is interred in Platte, South Dakota.

The Peter Norbeck Summer House, in Custer State Park, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.