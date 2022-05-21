Little Known Characters in America: Ralph Carmichael

Ralph Carmichael

Ralph Carmichael (Born May 27, 1927) is an American composer and arranger of both secular pop music and contemporary Christian music.

As the son of a Pentecostal minister, Carmichael was frustrated that his father would let him play only the violin and listen to the radio. Ralph is quoted as saying, “Our church does not have orchestra music that is rich and vibrant. In fact, in comparison our church music is weak and terrible by comparison. And it is so embarrassing.”

From listening to the radio Carmichael wanted gorgeous rhythms, sweeping strings, the brass, the stirring chords that made the listeners want to hear more of these types of songs.

At the age of 17 he enrolled at Southern California Bible College, now Vanguard University, to become a preacher.

Carmichael would start a campus men’s quartet, ensembles and mixed groups of all kinds, blending jazz and classical music techniques with gospel songs and hymns. It is no surprise that his type of music was not welcome in some fundamental churches.

Following college, reaction to his band was mixed from the Christian community. One church minister made his band stop mid-song because the music sounded too worldly.

However, his appeal to the Christian community was about to change. After a performance at a men’s fellowship in Pasadena, Carmichael’s band was invited to audition for television. This program drew so much mail from Christians that the station asked for more shows.

In 1951, he was invited to score a film for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. By the late 1950s, secular producers had taken notice of Carmichael’s radio and film work.

He was invited to assist the composer at the television sitcom "I Love Lucy" and was soon arranging music for other notable television programs such as "Bonanza" and "The Roy Rogers Show" and "The Dale Evans Show." Also, Rosemary Clooney sought his input in arranging music for her show.

Carmichael arranged and composed music for a Bing Crosby Christmas special television program. This endeavor prompted his Pentecostal Church to strongly suggest he not apply for renewal of his ordination.

Carmichael wrote arrangements for many other top performers, including Ella Fitzgerald, Jack Jones, Peggy Lee, Julie London, Al Martino and Roger Williams. He arranged most of the carols on the 1961 Stan Kenton album "A Merry Christmas."

It is in the field of Christian music that Carmichael has been most prolific. Especially, his experiments in pop-rock style in the 1960s and 1970s have brought him recognition as the “Father of Contemporary Christian Music.”

Carmichael was inducted into the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1985 and into the National Religious Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2001.

Carmichael’s autobiography, "He’s Everything to Me," was published by World Books in 1986.

Carmichael continues to compose and play music to this day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0