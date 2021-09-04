Little Known Characters in America: Robert Parker

Robert Parker

Robert LeRoy Parker (April 13, 1866-Nov. 7, 1908) was an American train and bank robber and the leader of a gang of criminal outlaws known as the Wild Bunch.

Parker was born in Beaver, Utah Territory, the first of 13 children of British immigrants Maximillian Parker and Ann Campbell Gillies. The Parker and Gillies families had converted to the Mormon faith while still living in England. Both families moved to Salt Lake City in 1856 as Mormon pioneers.

Robert departed his family home as a teenager and worked on several ranches and later as an apprentice butcher in Rock Springs, Wyoming. During his time as a butcher, he was given the nickname “Butch.” Robert soon added the last name Cassidy in honor of his old friend and mentor. Thus, from this time on he would introduce himself as Butch Cassidy.

Cassidy’s first bank robbery took place on June 24, 1889, when he robbed a bank in Telluride. By this time, he had formed a gang of other bank robbers as he needed additional men. The group would escape to the Robbers Roost, a remote hideout in southeastern Utah.

Cassidy associated with a wide circle of criminals who collectively became the so-called Wild Bunch.

On Aug. 13, 1896, Cassidy recruited Harry Alonzo Longabaugh, also known as the “Sundance Kid,” along with a few others to rob a bank in Montpelier, Idaho.

August 29, 1900, Cassidy, Longabaugh (the “Sundance Kid”) and others robbed a Union Pacific train near Tipton, Wyoming.

Due to an ever-increasing pursuit from authorities, Cassidy and Longabaugh fled to New York City and then boarding a ship departed for Buenos Aires, Argentina. Longabaugh brought with them his companion Etta Place.

Unable, or unwilling, to find legitimate work they once again returned to robbing banks. The Argentina authorities sought the assistance of the Pinkerton Detectives for help in locating the pair that were robbing their banks.

Longabough’s companion Etta Place had enough of the running from authorities and so she returned to San Francisco.

After an attempted robbery, a group of soldiers surrounded the lodging house where Longabough and Cassidy where living. A gunfight began as the two would not surrender peacefully.

At around 2 a.m. during a lull in the fighting, the soldiers heard a man scream inside the house, then two successive shots were fired from inside the house.

The next morning the soldiers entered the home and found two bodies with numerous bullet wounds in the men. Both men had bullet holes in their heads. The authorities assumed that Cassidy had probably shot and fatally wounded Longabough to put him out of his misery, then killed himself with his final bullet.

However, there were later rumors that Cassidy did survive and returned to the area where his parents lived. According to Cassidy’s great nephew, he did return to Utah to visit his family.

