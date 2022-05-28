Little Known Characters in America: Roy Williams

Roy Williams

Roy Lee Williams (March 22, 1915-April 28, 1989) was an American labor leader who was president of the Teamsters from May 15, 1981 to April 14, 1983.

Growing up in the Ozark Mountains in southwestern Missouri, he was one of 12 children. Having little money to attend college, Williams enlisted in the Army.

Upon discharge from the Army, Williams earned a living by driving a truck. In 1955, Williams was elected a trustee of the Central States, Southeast Areas Pension Funds. This fund was one of the union’s largest and most important pension funds in the country.

However, greed soon found Williams conspiring with organized crime to infiltrate the union and accepted $1,500 a month in order to funnel $87.75 million in loans from the pension fund to construct projects run by the mob. During this time, Williams formed a close working relationship with Teamsters’ president Jimmy Hoffa.

Due to his relationship with both the mob and Hoffa, Williams quickly rose in power after Hoffa was sentenced to prison. Williams formed a friendship with the new Teamsters’ president Frank Fitzsimmons.

In 1967, Williams was appointed spokesman for the union’s national surface transportation negotiating committee by Fitzsimmons. In 1971, Williams was elected a vice president of the international union.

The Department of Labor soon found Williams guilty of his handling of the pension fund and he was forced to resign from the Central States Pension Fund. The United States Department of Labor sued Williams and four others for violating their fiduciary duty.

With Fitzsimmons death on May 7, 1981, vice president George Mock was named interim president. But due to Mock’s age, he volunteered to resign and members of the union appointed Williams interim president.

Federal prosecutors suspected Williams’ involvement with organized crime and he then became an immediate target for federal prosecution. On May 11, 1981, testimony before a subcommittee of the U.S. Senate indicated that Williams was heavily involved with the Mafia.

After a two-month trial, during which extensive wiretapping evidence was heard, Williams and four others were convicted on December 15, 1982 for conspiring to bribe Sen. Howard Cannon of Nevada to defeat a trucking industry deregulation bill.

Williams was sentenced to 55 years in prison on March 31, 1983. However, he agreed to offer testimony implicating several crime figures. By continuing to offer testimony naming mob figures delayed Williams from entering prison. Finally, he was sent to a federal prison on Aug. 20, 1985. With Williams’ conviction, the Teamsters striped Williams of his position as president of the union and named Jackie Pressor president.

It was found later that Presser had been an FBI informant for years, and was a critical source of the information used in Williams’ conviction.

Due to Williams’ failing health, he was granted parole in September 1988. With only seven months of life remaining, he gave very little more damaging information to authorities concerning the association between the Teamsters and organized crime.

Williams died on April 28, 1989 as a result of cardiac disease.

