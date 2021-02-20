Little Known Characters in America: Ruth Handler

Ruth Handler

Ruth Handler (November 4, 1916 – April 27, 2002) was an American businesswoman and inventor. She served as the president of the toy manufacturer Mattel Inc. In 1959, she invented the Barbie doll. The doll would sell over a billion copies worldwide.

Her husband, Elliot Handler, and Ruth moved to Los Angeles in 1938 where Elliott decided to make furniture out of two newfound types of plastics, Lucite and Plexiglas.

With Ruth suggesting that her husband start doing his work on a commercial basis, they began a furniture business. Ruth worked as the sales force for the new business, landing contracts with Douglas Company and others.

Elliot brought in a new partner by the name of Harold “Matt” Matson, and together they formed a small company to manufacture picture frames, calling it “Mattel” by combining part of their names (“Matt” and “Elliot”). Later, they began using scraps from manufacturing process to make dollhouse furniture. The furniture was more profitable than the picture frames and it was decided to concentrate on toy manufacturing.