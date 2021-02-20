Little Known Characters in America: Ruth Handler

Ruth Handler
Ruth Handler (November 4, 1916 – April 27, 2002) was an American businesswoman and inventor. She served as the president of the toy manufacturer Mattel Inc. In 1959, she invented the Barbie doll. The doll would sell over a billion copies worldwide.
Her husband, Elliot Handler, and Ruth moved to Los Angeles in 1938 where Elliott decided to make furniture out of two newfound types of plastics, Lucite and Plexiglas.
With Ruth suggesting that her husband start doing his work on a commercial basis, they began a furniture business. Ruth worked as the sales force for the new business, landing contracts with Douglas Company and others.
Elliot brought in a new partner by the name of Harold “Matt” Matson, and together they formed a small company to manufacture picture frames, calling it “Mattel” by combining part of their names (“Matt” and “Elliot”). Later, they began using scraps from manufacturing process to make dollhouse furniture. The furniture was more profitable than the picture frames and it was decided to concentrate on toy manufacturing.
Ruth Handler noticed that her daughter Barbara began playing with paper dolls by pretending they were adults. Ruth noticed that in such play, her daughter and friends would act out future events, rather than the present. Noticing the limitations of paper dolls, particular how the paper clothing failed to attach well. Wanting to produce a three-dimensional plastic “paper doll” with an adult body and a wardrobe of fabric clothing, Ruth made the dolls that resembled adult women with ample breasts. Her husband objected thinking that parents would not buy their children a doll with adult features. Her husband was proven wrong as parents did buy the doll with adult features.
At first, the doll did not sell as expected. But when Disney introduced The Mickey Mouse Club children’s television show, Mattel invested heavily in television advertising. The TV commercials for the Barbie doll paid off, and Barbie rocketed Mattel and the Handlers to fame and fortune. Later, they would add a boyfriend for Barbie named Ken.
In 1974, Ruth resigned from Mattel after investigations of producing fraudulent financial reports. From 1974 on, the Handler’s took more of a hands-off approach to their company’s business practice after they no longer had a financial interest in the company.
Ruth Handler died in California from complications of surgery on April 27, 2002, at the age of 85. Elliot died nine years later at the age of 94.