Little Known Characters in America: Sally Ride

Sally Ride

Sally Kristen Ride (May 26, 1951- July 23, 2012) has the distinction of becoming the first American woman in space.

She was the third woman in space as three USSR women were cosmonauts prior to Sally Ride.

Born in Los Angeles, she joined NASA in 1978, and in 1983 rode the Orbiter Challenger two times.

Being a very bright individual, she graduated from Stanford University with dual majors in English and physics. At Stanford, she earned a master’s degree in 1975 and a Ph.D. in physics in 1978. Astrophysics and free electron lasers were her specific areas of study.

It should be noted that in addition to concentrating on physics she was a nationally ranked tennis player.

Based on her qualifications Ride was selected to be an astronaut as part of NASA Astronaut Group 8, in 1978, the first class to select women. Ride was one of only 35 individuals selected out of a class of 8,000 applicants.

Prior to her first space flight, she was subject to media attention due to her gender. The press asked such questions as, “Will the flight affect your reproductive organs?” and “Do you weep when things go wrong on the job?” Despite this and the historical signification of the mission, Ride insisted that she saw herself in only one way — as an astronaut.

On June 18, 1983, she became the first American woman in space as a crew member on Space Shuttle Challenger. Many of the individuals attending the launch wore T-shirts bearing the words “Ride, Sally Ride”, lyrics from Wilson Pickett’s song “Mustang Sally.” The purpose of the mission was to deploy two communication satellites. Her second flight in 1984, was also on board Challenger.

Ride had completed eight months of training for her third flight when the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster occurred. Not being aboard, she was named to a commission to investigate what went wrong on the flight.

In 1987, Ride resigned from her position with NASA to work at the Stanford University Center for International Security and Arms Control. In 1989, she became a professor of physics at the University of California, San Diego, and director of the California Space Institute.

From the mid-1990s until her death, Ride led two public-outreach programs for NASA. The programs allowed middle school students to request images of the Earth and Moon. She was the president and CEO of Sally Ride Science, a company she co-founded in 2001. The company provided science programs and publications for upper elementary and middle school students, with a particular focus on girls.

Ride wrote or co-wrote seven books on space aimed at children, with the goal of encouraging children to study science

Ride died on Jul 23, 2012, at the age of 61, in her home in La Jolla, California, seventeen months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

