Little Known Characters in America: Sam Giancana

Sam Giancana
Samuel Mooney Giancana (June 19, 1908 – June 19, 1975) was an American mobster, boss of the criminal Chicago outfit from 1957 to 1966.
The juvenile street gang with the name of the 42 Gang convinced Giancana to join their group. Giancana soon developed a reputation as an excellent getaway driver and a vicious killer.
Another criminal gang with the name of the Chicago Outfit thought Giancana’s reputation would make him an ideal member. In fact, the 42ers were transformed into a de facto extension of the Chicago Outfit.
A man without a conscience, he was first arrested in 1925 for auto theft. He soon graduated to “triggerman.” And by the age of 20 he had been the prime subject of three murder investigations, but never tried for any of them.
From the early 1940s through the 1950s, he controlled most of the illegal gambling, illegal liquor distribution and numerous other political rackets in Louisiana.
During 1945, after serving a prison sentence, Giancana made a name for himself by convincing the Outfit’s underboss to stage a takeover of Chicago’s African-American lottery payout system.
When the lottery money started rolling in for the Outfit, the amount this game produced was in the millions of dollars a year and brought Giancana further fame among the gangster underworld.
In 1957, Giancana became the new boss of the Outfit and ruled the outlaw group with an “iron hand.”
It is widely reputed that during the Kennedy administration, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recruited Giancana and other mobsters to assassinate Fidel Castro.
The Mafia was making millions of dollars in their gambling establishments in Havana and so both the CIA and Mafia wanted to eliminate Castro. The CIA thought rightfully that Castro wanted to transform Cuba into a Communist country.
The idea of poisoning Castro’s food failed after many attempts.
The attention that Giancana was receiving and his large amounts of money made from offshore casinos in Iran and Central America upset many members of the Outfit, and so they had Giancana replaced.
The Outfit was still not satisfied with Giancana’s not sharing the money he made with his offshore casinos, and so a gunman entered Giancana’s basement kitchen and shot him in the back of the head as he was frying sausage and peppers.
Despite rumors that the CIA may have killed Giancana because of his links to the agency, former CIA Director William Colby has said, “we had nothing to do with it.”
