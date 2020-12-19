Little Known Characters in America: Sam Giancana

In 1957, Giancana became the new boss of the Outfit and ruled the outlaw group with an “iron hand.”

It is widely reputed that during the Kennedy administration, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recruited Giancana and other mobsters to assassinate Fidel Castro.

The Mafia was making millions of dollars in their gambling establishments in Havana and so both the CIA and Mafia wanted to eliminate Castro. The CIA thought rightfully that Castro wanted to transform Cuba into a Communist country.

The idea of poisoning Castro’s food failed after many attempts.

The attention that Giancana was receiving and his large amounts of money made from offshore casinos in Iran and Central America upset many members of the Outfit, and so they had Giancana replaced.

The Outfit was still not satisfied with Giancana’s not sharing the money he made with his offshore casinos, and so a gunman entered Giancana’s basement kitchen and shot him in the back of the head as he was frying sausage and peppers.

Despite rumors that the CIA may have killed Giancana because of his links to the agency, former CIA Director William Colby has said, “we had nothing to do with it.”

