Little Known Characters in America: Samuel Mudd

Samuel Mudd

Samuel Alexander Mudd Sr. (December 20, 1833-January 10, 1883) was an American physician who was implicated in the group planning the kidnapping of President Abraham Lincoln. Dr. Mudd was sent to prison for the conspiracy by assisting John Wilkes Booth.

Working as both a physician and tobacco farmer in Southern Maryland, his plantation was seriously damaged when Maryland abolished slavery in 1864. Without the slaves to work on the plantation, Mudd harbored ill feelings toward Lincoln.

It was in 1864 that he first met John Wilkes Booth. Booth told Mudd of the plot to kidnap Lincoln and stated that he had others that would assist in this endeavor.

During that same day Mudd learned of the assassination but did not report Booth’s visit to the authorities for another 24 hours.

Unable to grow tobacco without the use of his slaves, Mudd considered selling his plantation.

The real estate story was merely a cover. Booth’s true purpose had been to plan an escape route as part of a plan to kidnap Lincoln. Booth believed the federal government would ransom Lincoln by releasing a large number of Confederate prisoners of war.

On a visit to Washington, he met Booth and his fellow conspirators. Mudd agreed to assist these conspirators in any way possible as he was very upset in losing his plantation.

After Booth shot Lincoln on the evening of April 14, 1865, he broke his left fibula while fleeing Ford’s Theater. Booth made his way to Mudd’s house around 4 a.m. On April 15. Mudd splinted Booth’s leg and gave him a shoe to wear. Booth spent the night in Mudd’s home. Mudd did not contact authorities immediately, and this drew suspicion and was a significant factor in tying Mudd to the conspiracy.

On June 29, Mudd was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. Mudd would be sent to Fort Jefferson, in the Dry Tortugas, about 70 miles west of Key West, Florida. The Dry Tortugas was a Union prison in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico whose only access was by boat. The fort housed Union Army deserters.

Due to Mudd’s assistance to fellow prisoners during an outbreak of yellow fever, he was pardoned by President Andrew Johnson on Feb. 8, 1869.

