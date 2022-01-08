Little Known Characters in America: Samuel Sturgis

Samuel Sturgis

Samuel Davis Sturgis (June 11, 1822-Sept. 28, 1889) was a senior officer of the U.S. Army who was noted for his leadership skills as a commanding officer for the Union during the Civil War. Sturgis would also see action in the Mexican War and Indian Wars. Upon his retirement he attained the rank of major general.

Born in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania he entered the United States Military Academy at the age of 20.

His class consisted of many well-known officers that fought for both the Union and the Confederacy. Among the Union officers in his graduating class of 1846 was George McClelland, Jesse Reno and George Stoneman. Among the graduates of this class that would graduate and fight for the Confederacy were George Pickett, Ambrose Powell Hill, and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Fighting in the Mexican War, he was captured and held for eight days as a prisoner of war. After the war, he served in the West and took part in a number of Indian campaigns.

During a leave of absence in 1851, he met Jerusha Wilcox. They were married the same year and together would have six children.

After the Civil War broke out, he was promoted to major in May 1861. In August 1861, at the Battle of Wilson’s Creek, he gained command of the federal forces after the death of Brigadier General Nathaniel Lyon. Upon taking command of the Union forces, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel.

Sturgis was assigned to protect Washington, D.C. and later was ordered to the front to support General John Pope’s Army of Virginia just prior to the Second Battle of Bull Run.

Sturgis later commanded Union forces in the battles of Antietam and Fredericksburg.

In June 1864, Sturgis was soundly defeated by Nathan Bedford Forrest at the Battle of Brice’s Crossroads in Mississippi, an encounter that effectively ended his Civil War service.

After the Civil War, Sturgis was on detached duty as the Superintendent of Mounted Recruiting Service and in command of the Cavalry Deport in St. Louis, Missouri. The Army needed more cavalry as a large portion of the 7th Cavalry were destroyed at the Battle of Little Big Horn.

Sturgis then took personal command of the regiment and led the 7th Cavalry in the campaign against the Nez Perce Indian tribe in 1877. Sturgis and his soldiers attacked the Indians near present day Yellowstone Park. The Indians somehow escaped and headed northward toward Canada.

From 1881 to 1886, Sturgis was governor of the Soldier’s Home in Washington, D.C. He retired in 1886 and died in Saint Paul, Minnesota in 1889. He is buried along with his wife at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia.

The city of Sturgis, South Dakota, is named for Sturgis. A sculpture of him mounted on horseback is located at the eastern entrance off the town on South Dakota Highway 34 and 79.

On a personal note: Yes, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is held for ten days each August. In 2015 the rally attracted 700,000 visitors.

