Little Known Characters in America: Sequoyah

Sequoyah

Sequoyah (1770-1843) or, the English name given to this Cherokee Indian was George Gist or George Guess. A native American of the Cherokee Nation, he was responsible for completing his spoken Cherokee language into a form where the language could be read and written.

His creation allowed the Cherokee nation to be one of the first North American Indigenous groups to have a written language.

His mother was a native Cherokee Indian and his father was John D. Davis. As is the Cherokee tradition, Sequoyah was raised by his mother and learned the history of her people such as the native language and traditions.

Sequoyah’s father was absent before his son was born. Various explanations have been proposed, but the reason is unknown.

Sequoyah spoke only the Cherokee language as a youth. He spent much of his early years tending cattle and working in their garden, while his mother ran a trading post.

Upon his mother’s death, Sequoyah took over the management of the trading post. Despite his lack of schooling, Sequoyah displayed a natural intelligence and a keen sense of curiosity.

While managing the trading post, he would assist white individuals with their purchases. It is then that he recognized the advantage that comes with an established written language. He believed that one of white people’s many advantages was this ability to communicate.

The written language of the white people allowed them to expand their knowledge, partake in many forms of media, and have a better network of communication. While the Cherokees disadvantage was solely having to relying on memory. This sparked his interest in wanting to create some form of a written language for his people.

Historians believe that in 1809, Sequoyah began developing what became his Cherokee syllabary. By developing a written Cherokee alphabet, he believed his people could become more independent and fit in with the white settlers moving onto their land.

Moving to Alabama, Sequoyah enlisted in the white man’s army and fought against other waring Indian tribes during the War of 1812. His white comrades called him either George Guess or George Gist.

It was during his time in the army, he witnessed firsthand the disadvantage of not having a written language. Unlike the white soldiers, he and his fellow Cherokee warriors could not write letters home, read their military orders, or write down any events or thoughts that occurred during their service.

He would face criticism from his fellow Cherokee warriors as they believed putting word to paper was witchcraft.

Sequoyah’s Syllabary was completed about 1821, but it was not accepted by the Cherokee nation immediately. But as soon as his people realized its value, the Syllabary quickly spread and his efforts were awarded by a medal from the Cherokee National Council in 1824.

It is interesting to note that within five years after the written Cherokee language was adopted the literacy rate surpassed that of surrounding European-American settlers.

