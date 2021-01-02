Little Known Characters in America: Seth Bullock

Bullock had several altercations with Al Swearengen, owner of the notorious Gem Theater, Deadwood’s most notable brothel. Swearengen had a knack for making money from vice and shrewdly invented some of his profits in cultivating alliances with the communities wealthy and powerful.

Bullock formed a partnership with a gentleman with the last name of Star. Together, they purchased a ranch near Belle Fourche. While farming, Bullock is credited with introducing alfalfa and sugar beet farming to South Dakota in 1881.

Taking on another partner by the name of Harris Franklin the three men opened a flour mill and also invested in mining as gold in large quantities was found in the area.

A true entrepreneur, Bullock started business operations in the towns of Spearfish, Sturgis and Custer.

Bullock and Star contributed further to the economic development of the region by convincing the Fremont, Elkhorn, and Missouri Valley Railroad to build a track by offering the company 40 acres of free right-of-way across their land.

The railroad built a station three miles northwest of their ranch in 1890. Bullock and Starr were instrumental in founding the town of Belle Fourche which would then become the largest railhead for livestock in the United States.