Little Known Characters in America: Seth Bullock

Seth Bullock
Seth Bullock (July 23, 1840 – September 23, 1919) was a frontiersman, business proprietor, politician, sheriff and U. S. marshal. He is probably best known as a prominent citizen of Deadwood, South Dakota, who took over as sheriff of Deadwood, then a lawless, rowdy camp, the day after Wild Bill Hickok was murdered by Jack McCall.
McCall shot Hickok in the back of the head while he was playing poker. McCall was later found not guilty by an impromptu camp court and released, after which he promptly left town.
However, the demand for law enforcement grew following Hickok’s murder, and Bullock’s background made him the logical choice for Deadwood’s first sheriff.
Not being elected to the position, the appointment was made by then Governor Pennington of Dakota Territory in March 1877.
Bullock’s tenure as appointed sheriff lasted nine months. In 1878, Bullock ran for the sheriff of Lawrence County on the Republican ticket and faced incumbent John Manning. But Manning won the election against Bullock and was awarded a two-year term as sheriff.
During the time as appointed sheriff, Bullock took his job seriously, deputizing several residents and tackling the job of civilizing this lawless community. Despite a reputation for fearlessness and an uncompromising nature, Bullock managed the task without killing anyone.
Bullock had several altercations with Al Swearengen, owner of the notorious Gem Theater, Deadwood’s most notable brothel. Swearengen had a knack for making money from vice and shrewdly invented some of his profits in cultivating alliances with the communities wealthy and powerful.
Bullock formed a partnership with a gentleman with the last name of Star. Together, they purchased a ranch near Belle Fourche. While farming, Bullock is credited with introducing alfalfa and sugar beet farming to South Dakota in 1881.
Taking on another partner by the name of Harris Franklin the three men opened a flour mill and also invested in mining as gold in large quantities was found in the area.
A true entrepreneur, Bullock started business operations in the towns of Spearfish, Sturgis and Custer.
Bullock and Star contributed further to the economic development of the region by convincing the Fremont, Elkhorn, and Missouri Valley Railroad to build a track by offering the company 40 acres of free right-of-way across their land.
The railroad built a station three miles northwest of their ranch in 1890. Bullock and Starr were instrumental in founding the town of Belle Fourche which would then become the largest railhead for livestock in the United States.
Bullock and Star’s hardware store in Deadwood burned down in 1894. Rather than rebuild, they built Deadwood’s first hotel on the site. The hotel was three story, with 63-rooms and was turned into a luxury hotel.
The Bullock Hotel continues to operate to this day. Now incorporated into a casino, Deadwood today is known to have many gambling establishments.
Bullock died of colon cancer on September 23, 1919, in Deadwood. He is buried in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Deadwood, along with Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane. His grave is facing Mount Rushmore.