Little Known Characters in America: Sherman Adams

Sherman Adams
Llewelyn Sherman Adams (January 8, 1899-October 27, 1986) was an American politician. His role as White House Chief of Staff for President Dwight D. Eisenhower brought him recognition. It was Eisenhower’s management style that all individuals seeking audience with the President and all papers must first be seen by Adams. As a career officer for almost his entire life, this was Eisenhower’s style of governing.
Adams spent 18 years in politics first serving as governor of New Hampshire where he gained valuable experience as a politician. As Eisenhower had no experience in politics, Adams was a very valuable member of Eisenhower’s cabinet.
Adams was born in East Dover, Vermont, and graduated from a public school in Providence, Rhode Island. He received an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College in 1920. After a brief six-month service during World War I, he went into the lumber business. He was also involved in banking.
Entering New Hampshire’s politics, he served as Republican legislator, Speaker of the House, and then served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Two years later he lost a bid for governorship to Charles M. Dale.
Adams took charge of Eisenhower’s campaign in the New Hampshire primary, winning all of the delegates to the national convention. With Eisenhower he campaigned all across the country. He also served as floor leader at the convention battling against Sen. Robert A. Taft.
Adams so impressed Eisenhower that Adams became the campaign manager for the 1952 presidential campaign. He was the first individual to be named “Chief of Staff,” which Eisenhower had copied from military practice.
With the exception of cabinet members and certain national security counselors, all requests for access to Eisenhower had to go through Adam’s office. This alienated traditional Republican Party leaders.
Adams was one of the most powerful men in Washington during the six years he acted as Chief of Staff. Due to Eisenhower’s highly formalized staff structure, it appeared to many that Adams had virtual control over the White House staff operations and domestic policy.
Movie critic Michael Medved wrote a book on presidential aides called "The Shadow Presidents."
Adams was not without faults, as he was accused of accepting a very expensive coat and oriental rug from Bernard Goldfine, a Boston textile manufacturer who was being investigated for Federal Trade Commission violations. The story was reported by the public muckraking journalist Jack Anderson.
Due to this damaging information, Adams had to go. However, it was Vice President Richard Nixon that had to tell Adams he no longer had a position with President Eisenhower.
Adams returned to Lincoln, New Hampshire, and started a major ski resort.
Adams was married to Rachel Leona White in 1923. They had one son, Samuel, and three daughters.
