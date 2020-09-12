Little Known Characters in America: Sherman Adams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sherman Adams

Llewelyn Sherman Adams (January 8, 1899-October 27, 1986) was an American politician. His role as White House Chief of Staff for President Dwight D. Eisenhower brought him recognition. It was Eisenhower’s management style that all individuals seeking audience with the President and all papers must first be seen by Adams. As a career officer for almost his entire life, this was Eisenhower’s style of governing.

Adams spent 18 years in politics first serving as governor of New Hampshire where he gained valuable experience as a politician. As Eisenhower had no experience in politics, Adams was a very valuable member of Eisenhower’s cabinet.

Adams was born in East Dover, Vermont, and graduated from a public school in Providence, Rhode Island. He received an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College in 1920. After a brief six-month service during World War I, he went into the lumber business. He was also involved in banking.

Entering New Hampshire’s politics, he served as Republican legislator, Speaker of the House, and then served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Two years later he lost a bid for governorship to Charles M. Dale.