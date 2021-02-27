Little Known Characters in America: Stephanie Kwolek

Stephanie Kwolek

Stephanie Kwolek (July 31, 1923-June 19, 2014) As an employee for the DuPont Company for more than 40 years, she made a very significant discovery in inventing and developing a family of synthetic fibers of exceptional strength and stiffness. The scientific names were polyparaphenylene and terephthaimide.

The invention was a result of an anticipated gasoline shortage.

Kwolek and her team of other chemists began searching for a lightweight yet strong fiber to replace the steel used in tires.

The solution she mixed in the lab resulted in a solution of unusually low viscosity, turbid, stir-opalescent and buttermilk in appearance. Conventional polymer solutions are usually clear of translucent and have the viscosity of molasses. The solution looked like a dispersion but was totally filterable. This was a liquid crystalline solution, but Kwokek and her team did not know it at the time.

Kwolek was amazed to find that the new fiber would not break when nylon typically would. Her new invention was stronger than nylon and five times stronger than steel by weight.

Both her supervisor and other chemists now knew the significance of her discovery, and a new field of polymer chemistry quickly arose.