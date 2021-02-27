Little Known Characters in America: Stephanie Kwolek

Stephanie Kwolek
Stephanie Kwolek (July 31, 1923-June 19, 2014) As an employee for the DuPont Company for more than 40 years, she made a very significant discovery in inventing and developing a family of synthetic fibers of exceptional strength and stiffness. The scientific names were polyparaphenylene and terephthaimide.
The invention was a result of an anticipated gasoline shortage.
Kwolek and her team of other chemists began searching for a lightweight yet strong fiber to replace the steel used in tires.
The solution she mixed in the lab resulted in a solution of unusually low viscosity, turbid, stir-opalescent and buttermilk in appearance. Conventional polymer solutions are usually clear of translucent and have the viscosity of molasses. The solution looked like a dispersion but was totally filterable. This was a liquid crystalline solution, but Kwokek and her team did not know it at the time.
Kwolek was amazed to find that the new fiber would not break when nylon typically would. Her new invention was stronger than nylon and five times stronger than steel by weight.
Both her supervisor and other chemists now knew the significance of her discovery, and a new field of polymer chemistry quickly arose.
Once senior DuPont managers were informed of the discovery, they immediately assigned a whole group of workers to determine how this could be used. Although Kwolek discovered the process, she did not profit from DuPont’s products, as she signed over the Kevlar patent to the company.
Kevlar (the name given to the solution) is now used as a material in more than 200 applications, including tennis rackets, skis, parachute lines, boats, airplanes, ropes and cables.
The solution has been used for car tires, firefighter boots, hockey sticks, and armored cars. It has also been used for protective building materials like bullet-proof vests and bridge reinforcements.
Her discovery generated several billion dollars of revenue for DuPont, but being her employer at the time, she never benefited directly from it financially.
Although not receiving a financial gain, Kwolek did receive many awards from both the American Chemical Society and the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
In 1987, Kwolek retired as a research associate for DuPont. But her interests in chemistry resulted in tutoring students in chemistry at a number of colleges. She also wrote about numerous classroom demonstrations that are still used in schools today.