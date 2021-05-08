Little Known Characters in America: Stephen F. Austin

Stephen F. Austin
Stephen F. Austin (November 3, 1793-December 27, 1836) was known as the “Father of Texas.” He was primarily responsible for the establishment of Texas. Austin was successful in its colonization by bringing families from other regions of the nation to this area bordering Mexico in 1825.
His father, Moses Austin, received a grant from Spain to settle this region, bordering the southern section of the United States, later referred to as Texas.
Following the death of Moses Austin in 1821, Stephen won recognition of the grant from the newly independent state of Mexico by convincing numerous American settlers to relocate to Texas. It took a number of years, but by 1825 Austin had brought the first 300 American families into the territory.
As portions of this newly acquired area had ideal soil for raising cotton, he introduced slavery to Texas. The government of Mexico opposed this action and did everything possible to ban Austin from encouraging the new American settlers from bringing their slaves to this area.
Not yet a state, the Republic of Texas, needed a government and Stephen F. Austin sought to be the first president of Texas in 1836. However, in an election, Austin was defeated by Sam Houston.
Forming an American colony was not without problems. After Mexico had gained independence from Spain in 1821, Governor Martinez of Mexico, informed Austin that his government refused to recognize the land grant authorized by Spain. Governor Martinez intended to use a general immigration law to regulate new settlements in Mexico.
Always a diplomat, Austin traveled to Mexico City, where he persuaded Gov. Martinez and his government to approve the grant given to Austin’s father, as well as the law signed by the Mexican Emperor on January 3, 1823.
To encourage settlement of this area, the government of Mexico offered new settlers 4,605 acres of land. Furthermore, Austin was to receive 67,000 acres of land for each 200 families Austin brought to Texas.
To further “sweeten the deal” Austin charged the new settlers a fee for the free land. But, the government of Mexico did not intend for Austin to profit from this arrangement and in fact, the Mexican government’s intention was to not charge a fee for the land. Due to pressure from both the Mexican government and the settlers, Austin dropped his demand for payment.
The Mexican government was always suspicious of Austin and believing he was pushing for Texas independence, he was arrested by the Mexican government in January 1834. He was taken to Mexico City, but having no court to bring charges against him, Austin was released on December 1834 and left Mexico to return to Texas.
In Austin’s absence, a number of events propelled the colonists toward confrontation with Santa Anna’s centralist government.
Soon the hostilities resulted in war, and General Santa Anna made rapid preparations for the Mexican army to sweep the American settlers out of Texas.
Much later Austin was visiting in New Orleans, he received word that Santa Anna was defeated by Sam Houston. From this point on the Mexican government all but ignored Texas and eventually Texas would become the 28th state in the United States.
Austin never married, nor did he have any children. He bequeathed all his land, titles, and, possessions, to his married sister Emily Austin Perry.