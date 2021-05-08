Little Known Characters in America: Stephen F. Austin

Stephen F. Austin

Stephen F. Austin (November 3, 1793-December 27, 1836) was known as the “Father of Texas.” He was primarily responsible for the establishment of Texas. Austin was successful in its colonization by bringing families from other regions of the nation to this area bordering Mexico in 1825.

His father, Moses Austin, received a grant from Spain to settle this region, bordering the southern section of the United States, later referred to as Texas.

Following the death of Moses Austin in 1821, Stephen won recognition of the grant from the newly independent state of Mexico by convincing numerous American settlers to relocate to Texas. It took a number of years, but by 1825 Austin had brought the first 300 American families into the territory.

As portions of this newly acquired area had ideal soil for raising cotton, he introduced slavery to Texas. The government of Mexico opposed this action and did everything possible to ban Austin from encouraging the new American settlers from bringing their slaves to this area.

Not yet a state, the Republic of Texas, needed a government and Stephen F. Austin sought to be the first president of Texas in 1836. However, in an election, Austin was defeated by Sam Houston.