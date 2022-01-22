Little Known Characters in America: Stephen Kearny

Stephen Kearny

Stephen Watts Kearny (Aug. 30, 1794-Oct. 31, 1848) was one of the foremost frontier officers of the United States Army. Kearney first made significant contributions to the Mexican-American War.

As the United States had acquired territory in what is now New Mexico, it was Kearny who established the law and government of the newly acquired land area.

Deciding on a military career, Stephen joined the New York militia in 1812. In the late 1820s after his career was established, Kearney met, and married Mary Radford. The couple had eleven children of whom six died in childhood.

In 1812 Kearny was commissioned as a first lieutenant in the War of 1812. In one of his first combat engagements, Kearny was taken prisoner and then spent several months in captivity before being paroled.

Following the war of 1812, Kearney decided to make the Army his career and quickly was promoted from lieutenant to captain and then to major. By 1833, he was a lieutenant colonel and assigned to the western frontier.

By 1819, the unit that Kearny commanded had explored the Yellowstone River in present day Montana and Wyoming. During his travels, he kept extensive journals, including his interactions with Native Americans.

By the early 1840s, when emigrants began traveling the Oregon Trail, Kearny often ordered his men to escort the travelers across the plains to avoid attack by the Native Americans.

Beginning with the Mexican-American War, Kearny was promoted to brigadier general. He took his command to the present-day Santa Fe, New Mexico. This city had been held by the Mexican military, but with Kearny’s nearly 2,500 men the Mexicans retreated without a fight. Kearny quickly established control in the city and appointed a governor and other leaders to maintain order.

Kearny made a big mistake as he entered Santa Fe. He marched to the plaza and took down the flag of the state of New Mexico, which he thought was the flag of Mexico. In its place he hoisted the stars and stripes. New Mexico had been a state with a democratically constituted government, which Kearny overthrew, installing in its place a military dictatorship.

The next year, in 1847, three men pressed the case for the restoration of New Mexico’s statehood and its admission to the American Union. However, Kearny wanted the state admitted as a slave state. Thanks to Zachary Taylor, Abraham Lincoln and John Fremont, the statehood was restored as a free state.

Due to all this upheaval, New Mexico’s statehood and self-government were not restored until 1912. To this day, Lincoln, Taylor and Fremont are positively remembered in New Mexico.

Whereas, Kearney is scorned.

At the end of his career in the Army, Kearny was appointed governor of Veracruz, and later of Mexico City. While in Mexico, he contracted yellow fever. Returning to St. Louis, he died on Oct. 31, 1848 at the age of 54. He is buried at the National Historic Landmark in St. Louis.

On a personal basis: As a past member of the 44th New Mexico National Guard Band for a total of six years, I have been to Santa Fe many times. We performed for governmental inaugurations, parades, and meeting Mexican officials at the Santa Fe Airport. And yes, the Mexican National Anthem is a difficult piece of music to play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.